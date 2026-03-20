Red Horse Muziklaban crowns Davao band new kings of Pinoy rock

THE world’s No. 1 extra strong beer lit up the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang, Muntinlupa City with the 2025 Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban Grand Finals. Last March 14, 2026, the best up-and-coming bands from all over the country rocked their hearts out to be crowned the next best Filipino band.

In the end, TAMAD SI JUAN from Davao City emerged to claim their rightful seat at the throne of Pinoy Rock. “Para kaming tinapunan ng maraming rosas,” shares drummer Marc Lois Vistal. “Despite the struggles and the challenges, somehow, we deserve this. Lahat ng kasama naming banda dito, they also deserve this pero blessed enough kami to win.”

Joining Vistal on stage were Reg Twostone on vocals, Kram Noiz on lead guitar, Shed Jabinez on guitar, and Jepax Jaso on bass. “We are grateful for what we achieved tonight. Ang layo ng pinanggalingan namin pero it was all worth it,” Jabinez expressed. The band took home a cash prize of Php1 million along with the title of 2025 Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban Grand Champion.

Preliminary eliminations last year narrowed down the competition to the top, cream of the rock and roll crop representing different areas nationwide. TAMAD SI JUAN competed against VDS from Quezon City, BAGUIO GOLD MUSIC from Baguio City, HILO from Cabuyao, Laguna, and THEMATA from Tacloban City.

“Isang malaking pintuan ang Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban para sa mga musikero. This is a way for us to prove ourselves as a band kasi hindi basta-basta ‘yung challenges when it comes to the preparation from the elimination rounds up to the finals. Sana hindi magsawa ang Red Horse sa pag facilitate ng battle of the bands na ito,” Vistal enthused.

The Pambansang Muziklaban Grand Finals also featured performances from top local bands including Greyhoundz, Wilabaliw, Urbandub, Kjwan, Razorback, Typecast, Chocolate Factory, Setsuna, and past Muziklaban champion Mayonnaise.

Rakistas at the venue had the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalists to win the Rakista People’s Choice Award. BAGUIO GOLD MUSIC from Baguio City, garnered the most votes and won the award taking home a trophy and cases of Red Horse Beer.

Astig ka ba ‘dre? I-check ang details ng iba pang mga promo sa Red Horse Beer Muziklaban Facebook page (www.facebook.com/redhorsebeermuziklaban). Rak on! #RedHorseMuziklaban. PR