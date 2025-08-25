Redefining Philippine chocolate

ETHAN Kyle Lim, a 24-year-old entrepreneur who is the business lead of the brand Cacao de Davao, is determined to make Davao’s chocolates a staple not just in malls and homes, but in airports and international markets.
When you bite into a bar of chocolate of Caca de Davao, you’re not just tasting cacao — you’re savoring a legacy that began on a small farm in Davao City more than a decade ago.
From family legacy to bold expansion
Founded in 2013 by Lim’s grandfather, their business started as a small family operation producing tablea for local customers. Lim, fresh out of San Pedro College with a degree in Marketing Management in 2023, stepped in with new ideas that propelled the brand into malls across Cebu, Manila, Cagayan, Butuan, and Davao.
“I spent most of my childhood in Manila, far from the farms of Davao, so I never imagined that chocolate and cacao would become the center of my life,” Lim recalled with a smile. “What truly changed me was my grandfather’s passion. He didn’t just teach me how cacao beans are planted, harvested, and processed—he showed me the heart and patience behind every step. That sense of purpose, of creating something meaningful from the soil, is what drew me in and made me want to continue his legacy.”
Today, Lim’s chocolate business offers nearly 50 chocolate products—from traditional tablea and pure 70% dark bars to daring flavors like durian, chili, and mint. The brand’s mall kiosks and pasalubong counters are designed for accessibility, but Lim’s vision is stretching further: airport shelves.
“Airports are where you meet the world,” Lim explained. “When travelers leave Davao or the Philippines, I want them to bring home chocolate that represents our heritage.”
Championing farmers and community
For Lim, business growth must go hand in hand with supporting local farmers. Cacao de Davao sources beans both from its own farm and directly from smallholders in Davao City.
“My grandfather always reminded us: without farmers, there is no chocolate,” Lim emphasized. “Even with rising bean prices, we stay committed to buying directly from them. Supporting their livelihood is at the core of what we do.”
This commitment aligns with ongoing industry efforts. The Davao Region produces about 80% of the country’s cacao, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. But production has faced challenges—declining by 30–50% in recent years due to land conversion and rising input costs. Local councils are pushing for ordinances to protect the industry, while private players like Lim are ensuring farmers remain part of the success story.
Innovation: From digital to experiential
Though firmly grounded in his family’s legacy, Lim is steering with a modern, forward-thinking vision. The brand has embraced digital platforms, establishing a strong presence on Facebook, Instagram, Shopee, and Lazada, with a TikTok shop soon to be launched.
“We live in a time when business isn’t just about physical stores—it’s about meeting consumers where they already are, and that’s online,” Lim explained. He pointed out that while their mall kiosks continue to thrive, much of their recent growth has been fueled by the accessibility and reach of e-commerce and social media engagement.
But Lim is not stopping at digital. A 600-square-meter showroom in Davao City is in the pipeline, designed to immerse visitors in a complete bean-to-bar experience. The facility will highlight how cacao is cultivated, processed, and transformed into premium chocolate. “This is more than just about selling chocolate,” Lim said. “It’s about showcasing the craft, the livelihood it sustains, and the culture it represents.”
Looking beyond borders
Global expansion is also at the forefront of his plans. Decades ago, his grandfather had exported small batches of raw beans to China. Lim now wants to take it further—partnering with the Department of Trade and Industry to explore opportunities for exporting finished products like tablea and ready-to-eat chocolate bars.
“Filipino chocolate deserves a seat at the global table,” Lim shared. “We’re not only exporting a product—we’re sharing the story of Davao’s farmers and their dedication.”
Resilient amid challenges
Lim acknowledges the hurdles: rising production costs, unpredictable climate conditions, and increasing competition in the local market. Yet his outlook remains optimistic. “Obstacles are part of every business journey,” he said. “What matters is how quickly you adjust—whether that’s through offering promotions, recalibrating prices, or simply listening closely to what your customers need.”
Young, grounded, and purposeful
Despite the demands of entrepreneurship, Lim stays connected to his roots. He carves out time for family, unwinds through basketball, and takes part in community talks to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and farmers. Recently, he was invited to share his journey at Ateneo de Davao, and he has also appeared on programs such as Go Negosyo’s #RealTalkWithJoeyCon and DTI’s Asenso Pilipino with Karen Davila.
“I may be young, but I’ve learned that impact isn’t measured by age,” he reflected. “If a business uplifts farmers, serves consumers, and represents the best of local craftsmanship, then we’re already making a difference.”
A sweet future for Davao chocolate
From humble family beginnings to mall kiosks, airport pasalubong shops, and online storefronts, for Lim, the mission is clear: to place Davao chocolate firmly on the global map while ensuring the community that nurtures it thrives.
As he put it: “My dream is simple—to see Davao recognized worldwide not just as the Philippines’ cacao capital, but as a producer of chocolate that can stand proudly among the best in the world.” DEF