Redefining Philippine chocolate

Championing farmers and community

For Lim, business growth must go hand in hand with supporting local farmers. Cacao de Davao sources beans both from its own farm and directly from smallholders in Davao City.

“My grandfather always reminded us: without farmers, there is no chocolate,” Lim emphasized. “Even with rising bean prices, we stay committed to buying directly from them. Supporting their livelihood is at the core of what we do.”

This commitment aligns with ongoing industry efforts. The Davao Region produces about 80% of the country’s cacao, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. But production has faced challenges—declining by 30–50% in recent years due to land conversion and rising input costs. Local councils are pushing for ordinances to protect the industry, while private players like Lim are ensuring farmers remain part of the success story.

Innovation: From digital to experiential

Though firmly grounded in his family’s legacy, Lim is steering with a modern, forward-thinking vision. The brand has embraced digital platforms, establishing a strong presence on Facebook, Instagram, Shopee, and Lazada, with a TikTok shop soon to be launched.

“We live in a time when business isn’t just about physical stores—it’s about meeting consumers where they already are, and that’s online,” Lim explained. He pointed out that while their mall kiosks continue to thrive, much of their recent growth has been fueled by the accessibility and reach of e-commerce and social media engagement.

But Lim is not stopping at digital. A 600-square-meter showroom in Davao City is in the pipeline, designed to immerse visitors in a complete bean-to-bar experience. The facility will highlight how cacao is cultivated, processed, and transformed into premium chocolate. “This is more than just about selling chocolate,” Lim said. “It’s about showcasing the craft, the livelihood it sustains, and the culture it represents.”

Looking beyond borders

Global expansion is also at the forefront of his plans. Decades ago, his grandfather had exported small batches of raw beans to China. Lim now wants to take it further—partnering with the Department of Trade and Industry to explore opportunities for exporting finished products like tablea and ready-to-eat chocolate bars.

“Filipino chocolate deserves a seat at the global table,” Lim shared. “We’re not only exporting a product—we’re sharing the story of Davao’s farmers and their dedication.”

Resilient amid challenges

Lim acknowledges the hurdles: rising production costs, unpredictable climate conditions, and increasing competition in the local market. Yet his outlook remains optimistic. “Obstacles are part of every business journey,” he said. “What matters is how quickly you adjust—whether that’s through offering promotions, recalibrating prices, or simply listening closely to what your customers need.”

Young, grounded, and purposeful

Despite the demands of entrepreneurship, Lim stays connected to his roots. He carves out time for family, unwinds through basketball, and takes part in community talks to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and farmers. Recently, he was invited to share his journey at Ateneo de Davao, and he has also appeared on programs such as Go Negosyo’s #RealTalkWithJoeyCon and DTI’s Asenso Pilipino with Karen Davila.

“I may be young, but I’ve learned that impact isn’t measured by age,” he reflected. “If a business uplifts farmers, serves consumers, and represents the best of local craftsmanship, then we’re already making a difference.”