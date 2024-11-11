Regional S&T Week highlights local innovations

THE Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTIW), a localized version of the National Science and Technology Week organized by the Department of Science and Technology (Dost), officially opened on Monday, November 11, 2024. The event aims to highlight the achievements and progress of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) within Davao society.

In addition to the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for various innovative projects between DOST's regional science agency and public universities, about 20 booths from private institutions, state universities and colleges (SUCs), and DOST-Davao agencies are participating. The event will run through Tuesday, November 12.

This year's theme, “Siyensya, Teknolohiya at Inobasyon: Kabalikat sa Matatag, Maginhawa, at Panatag na Kinabukasan”, underscores the vital role of science as a pillar for societal advancement and development, as highlighted by Engineer Sancho A. Mabborang, DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations.

Activities include the launch of DOST programs, local innovation showcases, emerging technologies, a technology pitching session, a natural dye silk-screen workshop, green packaging demonstrations, and a lecture on jams, jellies, and agricultural innovations.

Mabborang also announced the expansion of the Metals Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC), which has already been implemented in over five regions across the Philippines.

Funded by the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD) and led by the Metals Industry Research and Development Center (MIRDC), this initiative aims to bridge the infrastructural gap between engineering R&D and the metals industry, particularly outside Metro Manila.

The project seeks to establish innovation centers in various regions, offering specialized assistance in product development, prototyping, and research tailored to local industries. DEF