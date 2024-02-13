‘Register anywhere’ program simplifies voter registration

AN OFFICIAL from the Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) announced a convenient option for Filipinos to register for voting anywhere in the Philippines through the Register Anywhere Program (RAP).

During the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, February 12, 2024, at SM Ecoland, Atty. Gay Enumerables, assistant regional director of Comelec-Davao, introduced the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) as a new way to register.

The program will be available to highly urbanized towns and cities.

Under RAP, individuals looking to transfer their voting area to a different location no longer need to physically visit that specific area.

Instead, they can visit the Comelec office in Davao City and apply for registration and transfer.

“If you want to register in Baguio you can visit our office in Davao City if you are in Davao City then you can apply for registration duon kung saan mo gusto magpa-register. Yung tung bagong program ng Comelec ngayon (If you want to register in Baguio, you can visit our office in Davao City. If you are in Davao City, you can apply for registration in any area where you want to be registered. This is the new program of Comelec),” Enumerables said.

While she clarified that not all cities in Davao Region have implemented this new program, RAP will be available in the three districts of Davao City, Tagum City in Davao del Norte, Nabunturan in Davao de Oro, Mati City in Davao Oriental, Digos City in Davao del Sur, and Malita in Davao Occidental.

The first day of registration, starting February 12, 2024, marks the official beginning of the continuing voters' registration, which will extend until September 30, 2024.

Enumerables emphasized that registration at Magsaysay Park is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays (excluding Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Black Saturday).

“This is in preparation for the midterm elections by 2025, next year. So today is the start, the official start of the continuing voter registration,” she said, urging the public not to wait until the last day of registration.

Requirements for voters' registration include one copy of the forms from the office (or online download), a valid government ID, or a birth certificate.

Students without a valid government ID can use their library card for registration. Enumerables said that voters' IDs are not being issued due to the National ID, but the office offers a free voter certificate.

Highlighting the significance of the day, she noted that aside from being the first day of registration, February 12 is celebrated as National Voters Day by Comelec-Davao.

Going forward, the office plans to observe voters' days every year. RGP