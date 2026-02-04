Registration, farmers’ training on herbicide use eyed

THE mandatory registration and training of farmers using glyphosate and other herbicides is being proposed under an ordinance aimed at strengthening food safety standards, environmental protection, and responsible agricultural practices in Davao City.

Proponent Councilor Ralph O. Abella, during his privilege speech at the 5th Regular Session of the 21st City Council on February 3, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, stressed the need for clearer regulation and stronger guidance on the use of agricultural chemicals widely applied in farming operations.

Under the ordinance, all dealers and distributors of glyphosate and similar herbicides will be required to register annually with the City Agriculturist’s Office (CAO) and submit a valid Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) license.

Farmers and other users must complete a mandatory Safe Herbicide Use Orientation, with certification valid for two years, as a prerequisite for registration.

The measure aims to establish accountability in herbicide use and prevent misuse or over-application, which authorities say may result in health hazards, environmental contamination, and long-term soil degradation if left unregulated.

Glyphosate is a broad-spectrum herbicide commonly utilized for weed control in land preparation and crop maintenance. When applied according to proper guidelines, it improves farm efficiency and productivity. However, inappropriate handling or excessive application may pose risks to human health, nearby communities, water sources, and ecosystems.

Abella clarified that the ordinance does not seek to prohibit herbicide use nor impose unnecessary burdens on farmers, but rather to protect both agricultural workers and the public.

“I am not here to oppose this; I am not here to ban it; I am not here to burden our farmers. I am here because they use it every day without enough guidance, regulation, and protection,” he said.

He added that the lack of training and regulation can place farmers at greater risk, noting that many rely on these products daily without adequate protection or technical guidance.

“When used correctly, it can help. But when misused, it can cause harm — not only to the land and water, but to children, families, and consumers,” Abella said.

The proposed ordinance also mandates proper labeling, warning signs, and the availability of safety data sheets to ensure users are adequately informed of potential hazards. Penalties will be imposed for violations of the rules on sale, distribution, and application.

Authored by Abella as chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture and Food Security, the proposal seeks to strike a balance between sustaining agricultural productivity and ensuring public and environmental safety, emphasizing that while herbicides remain essential tools in farming, their use carries corresponding responsibility.

Abella then moved that his privilege speech be considered as first reading. HEILEY SIERA ARSENIO, UIC INTERN