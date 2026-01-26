Registration Month activities set

THE Davao City Civil Registrar’s Office (CCRO) has prepared various activities for the celebration of Civil Registration Month this February.

Speaking during the I-Speak Media Forum on Thursday, CCRO Birth Division Head Nenita Hementera said that the series of activities includes involvement with and participation of various clients and agencies.

She said that the event will kick off in February with a motorcade.

From February 16 to 21, tentatively, an information drive and mall tour will be held at SM Lanang and SM Ecoland.

“On February 26, we will have a users’ forum and an enhancement training. Ang users’ forum, among participants will be our partners and stakeholders nga naga-require sa among civil registration records. Ang enhancement training for civil registration will be participated in by hospital clerks kadtong naga-prepare sa mga birth certificates, death certificates, and funeral home staff (On February 26, we will be holding a users’ forum and an enhancement training. For the users’ forum, the participants will be our partners and stakeholders who require our civil registration records. The enhancement training on civil registration will be attended by hospital clerks who prepare birth certificates and death certificates, as well as funeral home staff),” she said.

Mobile civil registration schedules are also set in Barangay Ladian, Marilog District, on February 5; Barangay Bantol, Marilog District, on February 10; Barangay Salumay on February 11; Barangay 5-A on February 12; Barangay Gumalang on February 13; Barangay Catalunan Grande on February 16; Barangay 19-B on February 17; Barangay 12-B on February 19; Barangay Bago Aplaya on February 23; Barangay Tapak on February 25; Matina Crossing on February 26; and Barangay 21-C on February 27.

Hementera added that aside from these activities, they have proposed an activity with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to cater to Persons Deprived of Liberty.

“Nag-arrange pami sa DepEd kay murag mag-start naman ang Brigada Eskwela karong February, so tentative siya all Saturdays of February mag-conduct mi og school caravan sa mga public schools (We are still coordinating with the DepEd because it appears that Brigada Eskwela will already start this February, so it is tentative that every Saturday of February we will conduct a school caravan in public schools),” Hementera said.

Meanwhile, CCRO RA 9048 In-Charge Orlando Alvaira said that for updates on the final dates of activities with tentative schedules, Dabawenyos may check the official CCRO Facebook page or listen to CCRO’s regular slot every Tuesday in the Madayaw Dabaw morning radio program aired on Davao City Disaster Radio. CIO