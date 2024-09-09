Rehabilitated Dcott entrance ensures smooth, secure access

THE rehabilitated passenger's entrance at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) opened on Thursday, marking the terminal’s readiness for the influx of passengers for the holiday season.

Dcott manager Aisa Usop said in an interview with the Davao City Information Office on Thursday that after six months of closure, the entrance had been renovated with a repaired roof and improved electrical connections for the X-ray and walk-through machines.

“Ang atop niya gi-utro siya kay nagatulo siya, then gi-upgrade atong electrical connection, kay duha na ang atong walk-through machine, and naa tay i-install pud nga baggage X-ray machine (The roofing was upgraded because there were leaks before, and our electrical connection was also upgraded because we now have two walk-through machines, and we will soon install a baggage X-ray machine),” she said, adding that the additional baggage X-ray machine will be smaller.

She said that nothing much changed in the appearance of the terminal; however, this time, the CCTVs are already directly connected to the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO).

The passenger terminal entrance will still be manned by Task Force Davao, Civil Security Units, and K-9.

Usop said that the rehabilitated entrance will be a huge advantage for the passengers.

“Ang maging advantage pud niya is maging paspas na siya labaw na no kay naa nata sa atong ber months na no paspas na ang pagsulod sa atong pasahero sa terminal. Tungod sa atong X-ray machine ang security implementation nato malantaw ug maayo aside sa Task Force Davao diha and ang atong kapuisan. (The advantage of this renovation is that it will provide ease of entry to the passengers, especially that we are already at our “Ber” months. So, the passengers can now enter without delays at the terminal. Due also to our X-ray machines, the security will be strictly monitored by Task Force Davao and the police,” Usop said.

She urged the public to follow the policies and guidelines implemented at DCOTT, especially in submitting baggage for checking. Those who may miss or forget their baggage by chance may seek assistance from the public assistance counter or the DCOTT office during office hours.

Passengers with left behind or misplaced baggage may report it to CSU outposts, TF Davao on-duty, or contact the DCPO-FMOD office via email at dcottfmod@gmail.com or telephone at 297-5737.

Usop also reminded the public to allow porters, identified with official uniforms, to carry their baggage. Payment for porter fees should be given to the assigned Officer-of-the-Day. CIO