Reliable water reaches more in Davao

DAVAO CITY — In every classroom, learning begins with the basics. Beyond books, lessons and dedicated teachers, students need a safe and healthy environment to help them focus and thrive.

This is the principle behind the Department of Education's (DepEd) Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Schools (WinS) Program, which aims to improve the learning and health outcomes of Filipino students through a comprehensive, sustainable, and scalable school-based WASH program. The initiative supports the State's mandate to protect children from conditions that could hinder their development and well-being.

For Cabantian Elementary School teacher Riza Paler, one of the most important is access to reliable water — a resource that supports the health, cleanliness, and well-being of both students and teachers every day.

"Water plays a big role for us as a school because it helps in our cleanliness and also our well-being," Paler shared, reflecting on her more than 20 years of teaching. Whether for handwashing, maintaining clean facilities, or supporting a healthy learning environment, dependable access to water helps ensure that her students can focus on what matters most — learning and growing.

Reliable water for schools and communities

The experience of educators like Paler reflects a broader trend across Davao City, where consumers are reporting improvements in water quality, water pressure, and service reliability. Recently, the Davao City Water District (DCWD) received a 98.3% customer satisfaction rating in a 2025 Customer Satisfaction Survey conducted by SVM Research Consultancy Services.

With the integration of treated surface water into Davao City's water supply through the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), a public-private partnership between Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. (Apo Agua) and the Davao City Water District (DCWD), essential institutions such as schools continue to benefit from more reliable water access.

The positive results underscore the impact of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project. Through this project, up to 300 million liters of treated surface water from the Tamugan River is delivered daily to the Davao City Water District (DCWD) for distribution throughout Davao City.

“Dako gyud kaayog kalabutan ang tubig sa learning development sa among mga bata (Water has a huge impact on the learning development of our students.),” said Sasa Elementary School Principal Leonardo Tiongson.

For many other residents, the benefits are felt in their daily lives through stronger and more consistent water pressure, improved water quality, and more dependable water service. These improvements help make everyday activities such as bathing, cooking, washing clothes, cleaning, and other household tasks more convenient.

Strengthening a sustainable water supply

The DCBWSP has strengthened Davao City’s water supply system by providing a sustainable source of treated surface water that complements existing groundwater sources. This supports DCWD’s efforts to improve water reliability, reduce pressure on underground aquifers, and enhance service delivery.

For many Dabawenyos, the result is a more dependable water supply that better supports daily life.

As one of the country's largest operating private bulk water supply facilities, the DCBWSP continues to play a critical role in strengthening Davao City's water security and supporting the city's long-term growth and resilience. PR