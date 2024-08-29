Relief for motorists as KOJC traffic eases

MOTORISTS are hoping that the tensions outside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound involving police forces won't recur, as it caused significant traffic disruptions and inconvenienced workers.

This concern follows the reopening of the Carlos P. Garcia Highway in front of the KOJC compound at noon on Tuesday, August 27, after nearly four days of closure.

"Open na ang highway (The highway is open)," announced Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office (PRO) Davao Region, to reporters on Wednesday, August 27.

A driver on the Bunawan-Roxas route said that the situation on the CP Garcia Highway caused considerable inconvenience to motorists and expressed hope it would not happen again.

"Now that the police are inside the KOJC compound, they should hold their gatherings there, as it affects many people, including students, workers, and even our livelihoods," said Richard Quezon, 51, a resident of Barangay Sasa, Davao City.

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 2,000 police officers and additional forces entered the KOJC compound.

Photos shared by SMNI showed police inside the Jose Maria College (JMC) building, with some officers lying in the hallway, using the water dispenser, and charging their cell phones.

As of this report, the PRO-11 spokesperson stated that police are still searching for possible bunkers within the compound, following allegations that their radar detected heartbeats underground. The police strongly believe that KOJC Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy and his accused associates are hiding inside the KOJC compound.

The PRO-11 has not yet provided further updates on their ongoing operations inside the compound, but Quiboloy's camp continues to monitor the situation, concerned about potential actions by the police that could harm the image of their church.

On Tuesday morning, after a brief press conference at the KOJC camp, their legal counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, filed a Temporary Restraining Order/Injunction against PNP chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil, PRO-11 director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) director Police Colonel Hansel Marantan, and several police officers at Branch 15 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Davao.

However, Major Dela Rey clarified that the TRO filed by Atty. Torreon at RTC-Davao was not the reason for the reopening of the CP Garcia Highway. Instead, the police took this action because the large number of KOJC members allegedly obstructing their operation had dispersed, and they considered the situation of the riding public, leading to the road's reopening.

Torreon entered the KOJC compound at 3 p.m., stating that the RTC Davao issued the PNP a cease-and-desist order regarding their operation.

As of this report, the PRO-11 has yet to respond. JPC

