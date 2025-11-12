Relief operations in Davao de Oro continue

THE Provincial Government of Davao de Oro continues to provide immediate assistance to the affected families in the province who are victims of the recent magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Davao Oriental.

Governor Raul Mabanglo's commitment to swift and sustained disaster response, especially under the state of calamity, led the provincial government’s distribution operations in successive phases throughout October and November, reaching thousands of affected households across the province.

‎‎A total of 8,896 affected families from the municipalities of Maco, Pantukan, New Bataan, Montevista, Nabunturan, Mabini, Monkayo, Compostela, and Mawab received aid from October to the present.

‎‎These beneficiaries were identified through the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) of the provincial government unit’s local disaster risk reduction and management council, in coordination with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD). RDANA determined the beneficiaries’ homes as partially damaged or unsafe for occupancy.

‎The relief food packs, provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Davao, were promptly delivered to the affected municipalities through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), ensuring that assistance reached the affected families without delay.

‎‎The relief operation will continue until all areas are covered.

‎‎The coordinated efforts of the provincial government unit have earned the gratitude and appreciation of all families affected by the disaster. PR