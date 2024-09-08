Remembering JP Seniel: Award-winning journalist and advocate passes away

His daughter, Ly Jan Zephaniah Era Seniel, confirmed his passing in a Facebook post, sharing that her father died while teaching journalism. She expressed the family’s shock and thanked those who offered condolences.

"I am truly honored to be his daughter upon reading all the comments about how my father has impacted many lives, using media as his tool for his advocacy of peace and freedom," she said.

"And for the thousands of followers he has on Facebook and YouTube, I thank you for your support when he was still alive," she added.

His wake will be held at St. Peter Chapel in Panacan and is open to the public for those wishing to pay their respects.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Seniel previously worked for GMA Davao, where he appeared in news programs like Testigo, 24 Oras Davao, and One Mindanao. He also hosted documentaries such as Isyu Karon and Isyu & Istorya.

After leaving the network in 2019, he continued his documentary work through I-docu on social media, which focuses on “positive stories of people, private and government organizations, and events.”

Tribute to JP

The news of Seniel’s death was first shared by Davao de Oro Vice Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy on Saturday afternoon.

"We’ve lost a comrade in our quest for peace! I’ll miss our talks and most of all, the inspiring stories you told us and the untold stories you covered, no matter how difficult the task is," Uy said.

Cyril Chaves, anchor of GMA Regional TV’s One Mindanao, remembered Seniel as one of his mentors when he began his career in TV broadcasting.

"Still shocked about the news of your sudden passing; one of the pillars of the TV broadcast industry in Davao region — even Nationwide. thank u for being one of my mentors as I started my TV broadcast journalist career. u will be missed sir John Paul Seniel, to more documentaries and stories to tell sir! **salute emoji**," Chaves said.

Derf Maiz, a former colleague at GMA Davao, also honored Seniel, describing him as a filmmaker with a deep commitment to social justice.

"JP wasn’t just a talented filmmaker, he was a compassionate documentarist who brought the struggles and triumphs of ordinary people to light," Maiz said.

Some of his notable films include Latus, Amuma: Hands for Nobody, and Torture, which addressed domestic violence and the plight of street children. Latus won international recognition, securing the Best Short Film in the International Category at the New York Independent Film and Video Festival in 2011.

"As a broadcast journalist and host, JP dedicated his career to covering important issues, particularly those affecting marginalized communities," he said.

Mindanao Film Festival (MFF) director Rudolph Alama also paid tribute to Seniel, recalling his significant contributions to the local film scene.

"John Paul Seniel was among the early Dabawenyo indie filmmakers in the 2000s... Shocked and saddened to hear the news this evening. Farewell JP," he said.

IP rights defender

Seniel was a strong advocate for Indigenous Peoples’ (IP) rights, earning him the honorary title of “Datu Salimbangun” from the Matigsalug and Ata tribes.

"Ingon pa sila, ang mga hinungdan nga gihatagan ko nila sa maong title mao ang tabang nga nabuhat nako sa pagsige’g sulod sa ilang ancestral domain. Ang pagpatingog sa ilang mga mulo sa kahanginan, mga projects nga nasulod sa ilang domain (They said that the reasons I was given this title were the assistance I provided in continuously entering their ancestral domain and amplifying their voices in the air, as well as the projects that were implemented within their domain),” Seniel told SunStar Davao in a 2014 interview.

Among the significant projects Seniel supported was the construction of a footbridge in Sitio Dumalogdog, Brgy. Gumitan, Marilog District, and his coverage of the malaria outbreak in 2010 brought much-needed attention to the affected area.

However, it was Seniel’s consistent and dedicated coverage of the tribes’ struggles and stories that ultimately led to him receiving the title.

He explained that the tribes had previously been in a state of decline, but when he arrived and they were seen, it appeared they had risen. This is why they gave him the title of “Datu Salimbangun.” While there were many contributions he could mention, he noted that this was the essence of why he was honored with the title.

Seniel expressed that this recognition went beyond his work as a journalist, touching him deeply on a personal level as both a human being and a Filipino.

He expressed deep gratitude for the title he was given, saying he was truly moved and even teary-eyed during the ceremony. He recalled the days spent with the tribes, their journeys to distant places, and the people who welcomed him.

He felt deeply honored, noting that, unlike some officials and businessmen who seek recognition, he had not asked for this honor.

Instead, he had prayed for it, and he felt that being recognized by the tribes was more meaningful than any awards he had received. RGL