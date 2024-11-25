Remembering Maguindanao massacre 15 years later

I WAS only nine years old when the Maguindanao massacre, otherwise known as the Ampatuan massacre, happened on November 23, 2009. Around 58 people were killed, of whom 32 were journalists. The event made headlines not only nationally but internationally, but as a young child, I did not understand the gravity of what had happened.

On November 16, 2024, I joined the families and relatives of the victims in visiting the site where their loved ones were killed. Early in the morning of the same day, the families and relatives gathered in General Santos (GenSan) City and prepared to travel from GenSan to Maguindanao del Norte. A convoy of cars traveled the roads to the site. Along the way, the 90IB and 6ID escorted the convoy as we neared Maguindanao.

The entrance was already filled with houses, and domestic animals grazed on the grass. No one would suspect that atop that hill, behind the tranquil greenery of the place, one of the world’s "worst single-day murders of media workers and the worst cases of election-related violence" took place.