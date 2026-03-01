Remote IP communities in Davao del Sur get hanging bridges

FOR years, residents in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) have always struggled with access to vital services, especially those whose communities are located in areas separated by rivers and streams, where crossing is nearly impossible during continuous rains and flooding.

Among them is the remote sitios of Dariango and Landig Dos in Barangay Sibulan, Sta. Cruz, where crossing meant risking the safety of the people and their animals used for transport.

This prompted the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur, under the leadership of Governor Yvonne R. Cagas, to earmark funding for hanging bridge projects, with two hanging bridges worth nearly ₱7 million, officially turned over to their communities.

The hanging bridges provide safer and more convenient access for hundreds of residents, most of whom belong to the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe, to and from vital areas and installations.

The bridges now connect isolated communities to schools, markets, health services, and neighboring barangays, transforming not just mobility, but daily life itself.

Reaching the hardest places

Davao del Sur 1st District Board Member Rey Q. Ayo, who traces his roots to the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe, emphasized that infrastructure development in far-flung areas has long been a priority of the provincial government—from the time of former Governor Douglas Cagas to the present administration.

“Pagka boardmember nato, ang mga Cagas gyud ang kanunayng naga-initiate og kining lisod nga dalan, nga maghatag gyud og dalan no nga para masayon ang pag-travel sa mga katawhan dinhi sa atong mga kaigsuonan dinhi sa lalawigan sa Davao del Sur. Pinakalisod nga dalan ni ha, dili ni simple nga giadtuan… Pero gumikan sa pagmahal ni Governor Yvonne, diha na gyud, gihatod gyud niya ang saktong serbisyo, ang paghatag sa saktong nga agianan sa atong mga kaigsuonan, dili man perpekto apan initially sila gyud ang naghatag og dalan nga maayo (When we became board members, the Cagas family were always the ones who initiated projects like this difficult road, truly providing a way to make travel easier for the people here, for our fellow constituents in the province of Davao del Sur. This is one of the most difficult roads—this was not a simple visit. But because of Governor Yvonne’s love and dedication, she made sure the right services were delivered, providing the proper access route for our fellow constituents. It may not be perfect, but they were the first to give a good and passable road),” Ayo said.

Even reaching Sitio Dariango requires navigating muddy and slippery terrain, conditions that underscore how challenging life had been before the bridges were built.

Engineering against the odds

Project engineer Susan Melchor recalled the immense logistical difficulties faced during the nearly two-year construction period.

“Hapit muabot og duha ka tuig among tinarbaho diri, tungod sa kalisod sa pagtransport sa materyales padulong sa ubos, dili gyud lalim sa contractor ang ilang trabaho. In fact, ang usa ka sako nga semento ibaba isakay sa kabayo, mubayad sila P60 ang kada usa. Ug ang katong mga materyales sama sa kable ug mga bakal, katong plates nato, mao toy pinakalisod kay ang pag-alsa sa mga, walo ka tawo ang mualsa sa usa ka plates. Ang kable kinahanglan pa nila bungkagon, ipa-stretch nila, unya every one meter mag-yayong ang mga katawhan nga ilang mga laborer para lang mubaba didto (We worked here for almost two years because transporting the materials down to the site was extremely difficult. The contractor’s job was really not easy. In fact, each sack of cement had to be carried down by horse, and they paid ₱60 for each one. As for the materials like cables, steel bars, and the plates, those were the most difficult to handle. It took eight people just to lift a single plate. The cables also had to be dismantled and stretched out, and every one meter, their laborers had to carefully carry them just to bring everything down to the area),” she said.

A community’s gratitude

For residents like Iza Mae Gomia, the bridges symbolize more than infrastructure; they represent government presence and genuine public service.

“My epitome of ‘Issue raka, manerbisyo ko.’ Maskin lisod og lapok ang dalan ganina wala gyud ka nakitaan og pag mug-ot og nawong, katawa lang gyapon ka. Daghang salamat, Govey. You embody the true meaning of an empowered woman (My epitome of ‘You focus on issues, I will focus on serving.’ Even though the road was muddy and difficult earlier, we never saw you frown; you kept smiling. Thank you very much, Gov. You embody the true meaning of an empowered woman),” Gomia shared.

“On behalf sa mga katawhan sa Sitio Dariango among dakong pasalamat sa atong pinalanggang Governor Yvonne Cagas alang sa construction of hanging bridge sa Sitio Dariango. Salamat, Gov kay naabot gyud mo sa among Sitio maskin danlog ang dalan kauban imong mga Board Members sa 1st District Sir Rey Ayo, Sir Aballe, Ma’am Sheila Cagas na gusto jud makita ang kaanyag sa Sitio Dariango (On behalf of the residents of Sitio Dariango, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our beloved Governor Yvonne Cagas for the construction of the hanging bridge in Sitio Dariango. Thank you, Gov, for truly reaching our sitio despite the slippery road, together with your 1st District Board Members Sir Rey Ayo, Sir Aballe, and Ma’am Sheila Cagas, who genuinely wanted to see the beauty of Sitio Dariango),” she added.

Residents also expressed appreciation to those who attended the turnover ceremony, calling it a milestone moment for their community.

Why bridges matter

Beyond convenience, infrastructure such as bridges plays a crucial role in economic and human development.

According to the World Bank report, rural infrastructure investments significantly reduce poverty by improving access to markets, education, and health services. Reliable transport connections enable farmers to bring products to market, reduce post-harvest losses, and increase household income.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in its report, similarly emphasizes that transport infrastructure enhances social inclusion by linking remote communities to essential services and economic opportunities. In geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, access to safe crossings can mean the difference between children attending school regularly and missing classes during rainy seasons.

The Philippine Development Plan also underscores infrastructure connectivity as a driver of regional growth, noting that improved transport systems support inclusive development and disaster resilience.

For indigenous communities like the Bagobo-Tagabawa in Sitio Dariango and Landig Dos, the hanging bridges represent safer passage during emergencies, faster access to medical care, and stronger integration with the broader provincial economy.

More than steel and cable

While the two hanging bridges stand as physical structures of steel and concrete, for the people of Sibulan, they symbolize dignity, connection, and opportunity.

In places where rivers once divided communities, pathways now unite them, making life easier, safer, and more convenient, just as the provincial government envisioned.

And for the hundreds of Davsuranons who cross these bridges daily, each step forward is a reminder that even the remotest corners of the province are not forgotten. CEA