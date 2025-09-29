Renaming brgys must include cultural, historical significance

THE Davao City Office for the Culture and the Arts (OCA) emphasized the importance of considering cultural and historical events in the process of renaming numbered barangays.

Oscar Casaysay, head of OCA, said that the renaming of barangays should be part of the city’s cultural mapping initiative, and that barangays should not immediately assign names without proper consultation. He stressed that the names given should carry historical and cultural significance.

“Mas maayo na naay historical significance and cultural significance kung ngano kana ilang gipangalan (It's better if there is historical and cultural significance behind why they named it that way),” Casaysay said during the ISpeak media forum, on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at the City Mayor’s Office (CMO).

Casaysay further explained that in renaming barangays, it is important to consider why the barangay was originally formed and what significant events took place in the area. He cited Acacia Street as an example, where people still refer to it by its original name despite the absence of the acacia trees that once lined the road.

He also shared that he attended the committee hearing on the proposed renaming of numbered barangays and had already discussed the process of cultural mapping with First District Councilor J. Melchor Quitain Jr.

What is cultural mapping?

According to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), cultural mapping is an approach used to identify, record, and utilize cultural resources and activities in community development. It enables communities to map what they consider important to their identity and heritage.

The NCCA added that through cultural mapping, local government units (LGUs) and their constituents can identify the unique cultural assets of their area and officially document these heritage resources for future reference.

Renaming of barangays

On September 9, 2025, Councilor Quitain announced that he is pushing for the renaming of 40 barangays in the Poblacion area that are currently identified only by numbers, citing the need for clarity and uniformity.

For instance, Matina Crossing is officially Barangay 74, while Bucana is Barangay 76. He argued that naming barangays based on their geography or landmarks would make them easier to recognize and remember.

Quitain added that the idea first came to him during his term as vice mayor, when he observed that while some barangays have recognizable names, others are only known by their numerical designations.

The 40 barangays that are still identified by numbers include: 1-A, 2-A, 3-A, 4-A, 5-A, 6-A, 7-A, 8-A, 9-A, 10-A, 11-B, 12-B, 13-B, 14-B, 15-B, 16-B, 17-B, 18-B, 19-B, 20-B, 21-C, 22-C, 23-C, 24-C, 25-C, 26-C, 27-C, 28-C, 29-C, 30-C, 31-D, 32-D, 33-D, 34-D, 35-D, 36-D, 37-D, 38-D, 39-D, and 40-D.

Difficult process

Quitain acknowledged that the renaming process will be challenging, as it requires a plebiscite in each barangay.

Residents will have to vote from three proposed names, which must first be approved by the National Historical Commission.

Holding a plebiscite alone involves significant costs, which the city government will need to cover.

While the city has the necessary budget, Quitain clarified that renaming the barangays is not currently a top priority compared to projects that provide more direct benefits to all Dabawenyos. RGP