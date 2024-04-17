Renowned nematologist completes Balik Scientist Program Stint

The University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) and Davao del Sur State College (DSSC), in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD), recently concluded an exit conference honoring the esteemed Dr. Irma Tandingan de Ley as she completed her six-month stint as a Balik Scientist.

With a robust background as an Associate Project Scientist at the University of California Riverside (UCR), specializing in nematology, nematode taxonomy, systematics and phylogeny, and biological control of gastropods, Dr. de Ley brought a wealth of expertise to her role in the program.

Dr. Tandingan de Ley shed light on the significance of gastropod research, particularly emphasizing its relevance to agriculture in the region. She highlighted the prevalence of slugs and their detrimental impact on agricultural productivity, an area that had yet to be thoroughly assessed.

Throughout her tenure, Dr. Tandingan de Ley conducted various activities including training and mentoring sessions for faculty and students, aimed at enhancing local capacity and knowledge in the field of nematology.

The Exit Conference culminated with expressions of gratitude from stakeholders, including the two collaborating universities and DOST-PCAARRD, towards Dr. Tandingan de Ley for her unwavering support as a BSP Awardee.

The Balik Scientist Program (BSP) is a flagship initiative of DOST aimed at fortifying the scientific and technological workforce of the Philippines. PR