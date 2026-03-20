Rep. Ceniza opens applications for Tulong Dunong Program scholars

PANTUKAN, Davao de Oro — The Office of Second District Representative Leonel “Jhong” D. Ceniza of Davao de Oro has officially opened applications for the Tulong Dunong Program (TDP), offering financial assistance to deserving college students in the district.

Under the program, qualified scholars will receive a P7,500 grant per semester to help support their educational expenses.

Congressman Ceniza is encouraging eligible students to apply early and take advantage of the opportunity to ease the financial burden of pursuing higher education.

“Education is one of our strongest tools for progress. Through the Tulong Dunong Program, we aim to support more students in achieving their dreams and building a better future,” Ceniza said.

The program's application period runs from March 11 to April 8, 2026, and applicants are advised to submit their requirements as soon as possible to their respective Congressional Sub-Offices in their municipalities.

To apply applicants must meet the following requirements:

* Must be a Filipino citizen

* Must be an undergraduate student enrolled in SUCs, LUCs, or private higher education institutions with programs listed in the CHED Registry

* Must have a combined household gross income not exceeding ₱400,000 annually, supported by a Certificate of Indigency issued by the Punong Barangay

* Must not be a recipient of the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES), Ched Scholarship Programs (CSPs), or other national government-funded StuFAPs, except FHE and AICs

They must also submit the accomplished TDP-TES Application Form, Certified True Copy of Certificate of Registration or Enrollment (1st Semester, AY 2025–2026), Certificate of Indigency signed by the Punong Barangay, and recent 2x2 ID picture.

The Tulong Dunong Program is part of the government’s continuing effort to expand access to higher education and provide financial assistance to students in need. PR