Rep. Duterte among preferred senatoriable, survey says

Davao City First District Representative Paolo Z. Duterte said he was “overwhelmed” at being consistently mentioned in recent senatorial surveys for the 2025 midterm elections.

Despite his name appearing among the top 9 to 12 potential senatorial candidates, Rep. Duterte has clarified that he has “no intention” of pursuing a higher position.

Notably on the Pulse Asia's 2025 Elections: Senatorial Preferences survey, together with Rep. Duterte is another Dabawenyo, former Davao City Police Office city director and Philippine National Police chief Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa who gained 42.5 percent of the respondents' support, at third to fourth in the list.

Rep. Duterte garnered 27.5 percent for eighth to 14th rank.

A survey firm Tangere back in June 2023 also placed Duterte within the so-called “Magic 12” of senators, with 35.96 percent of respondents’ support.

The young lawmaker also said that even during his father's presidency, he had encountered individuals urging him to run for the Senate.

"I must admit that the idea crossed my mind when a few people encouraged me to pursue a Senate seat, particularly during my father's presidency,” the statement sent to the media read on November 2.

“However, I am aware that it would not be an easy decision to leave behind the people I have long served – the Dabawenyos,” it added.

Duterte also said that he would want to retire to continue serving the people of Davao City and that he does not “possess the financial resources necessary to fund a nationwide campaign”.

“I must seek my family's blessings, considering the negative propaganda that often accompanies the election season, as they would be the ones most affected," Paolo Duterte added.

He emphasized that his father’s presidency and his sister’s vice presidency have already made a significant contribution to the country. ICE