Rep. Duterte defends VP Sara’s stay in his office

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo Z. Duterte defended his decision to temporarily allow his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, to use his office in the House of Representatives.

In a statement released on Friday, November 22, 2024, the congressman said that his office, funded by taxpayers, exists to serve the public and should be accessible to anyone advancing the welfare of the country.

“My office in the House of Representatives is not mine alone — it is a space owned and paid for by the Filipino people, especially by the hardworking taxpayers of the First District of Davao City," Duterte said.

The congressman noted that the decision was rooted in his belief that public offices should be used for legitimate purposes, regardless of the user’s background. He explained that his office is open to anyone with valid reasons, whether they are farmers, fishermen, or even the Vice President of the Philippines.

The arrangement allows Sara, a resident of Davao City’s First District, to perform her duties effectively without interruptions. The lawmaker described his gesture as a reflection of his understanding of the challenges of public service.

“This is a small gesture of support to help her address those challenges effectively,” he added.

Rep. Duterte also expressed confidence that his constituents would take pride in the fact that their office has become a venue for broader national service. He reminded the public that such offices are temporary and serve as tools for advancing public interests.

“By 2025, many of us incumbents in Congress may no longer be here. That is the nature of public service — the people decide who stays and who goes,” he said.

The congressman concluded by reiterating that public service must always take precedence over personal interests.

In a letter dated November 22, Paolo also informed House committee on good government and public accountability chair Joel Chua that he has given his sister permission to stay in his office "indefinitely."

The Vice President's stay corresponds to her visits to her chief-of-staff Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez, as well as other personnel of the Office of the Vice President who are currently under the custody of the Congress’s Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms.

“I guarantee that no illegal acts or unlawful activities shall be committed by the Vice President, her security, and other personnel during their stay,” he said.

The leaders of the House of Representatives slammed Sara for violating the institution’s policies when she camped out at her brother’s office overnight.

In a statement, House Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales, Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, and Deputy Speaker David Suarez said that Duterte refused to heed the pleadings of their sergeant-at-arms to leave the building, prompting the declaration of a lockdown to ensure the safety and security of the people there, as well as the institution.

“Gusto naming ipaalala sa lahat, lalo na sa mga opisyal ng gobyerno, na may patakaran at protocol kaming sinusunod sa Malaking Kapulungan para tiyakin ang seguridad at kaayusan. Hindi ito basta-basta nilalabag kahit sino pa ang tao. Kapag hindi nasunod ang mga ito, para na rin nating sinira ang respeto sa institusyon na nagsisilbi sa taumbayan,” they said.

On Thursday evening, November 21, after visiting her chief of staff, Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez, who was detained after being cited in contempt by the House committee on good government and public accountability amid its ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the use of funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP), Sara went straight to the office of Paolo and spent the night there.

Duterte then went back to visit Lopez on Friday morning.

Chua, however, rejected Sara’s request to join Lopez in detention.

Lopez was cited in contempt for 'undue interference' after she admitted to signing a letter sent to the Commission on Audit, asking it not to cooperate with the panel's subpoena for audit reports on the OVP and the Department of Education's (DepEd) use of confidential funds.

The panel is looking into the alleged misuse of public funds by the said agencies under Duterte's watch. RGL with reports from SNS