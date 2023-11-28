Rep. Duterte donates motorcycle equipment to boost brgy police

BARANGAY police in the first district were given a boost in their reinforcement duties as First District Representative Paolo "Pulong" Duterte, through his son Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, donated motorcycle equipment.

The Kawasaki CT 100 equipment, which is composed of a police siren with PA system and mic, front blinker, beacon light, front crash guard stainless, and pole stand stainless, were turned over to barangay captains in the first district to be used by their barangay police.

The turnover ceremony was held at the Office of the First Congressional District in Ponciano Street, Davao City on Saturday, November 25.

This is not the first time that the Office of the First Congressional District boosted the barangays under its district as Rep. Duterte, as of June 2023, has provided three ambulances, turned over nine multi-purpose buildings, one fire station, and two evacuation centers-covered courts to barangays that do not have one.

Rep. Duterte's recent initiative complements the move of the Davao City Government when it provided a total of 55 motorcycle units to the Davao City police.

Like the police officers, the barangay police were encouraged to use motorcycles to help the authorities patrol their area of responsibility (AOR), chasing offenders, and providing general security.

Meanwhile, Rigo thanked the barangay police for doing their job.

“Acquiring the new motorcycle equipment would strengthen your competence to prevent and respond to street crimes in your respective areas of responsibility,” he said. CEA