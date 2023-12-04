Rep. Duterte receives award for 'excellent, successful legislations'

Davao City First District Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Z. Duterte was among the winners in The Philippines Nation Builders Honorary Awards 2023 in the Nation Builders & Mosliv Awards 2023 held at The Grand Ballroom Okada Manila in Parañaque City on November 30, 2023.

According to the award-giving body, Cong. Duterte was awarded the Honorary Congressman of the Year for Green Category for his "excellent and successful legislations moreover to its people making him an awardee worthy of recognition and emulation."

For his part, Duterte dedicated the award not only to every Dabawenyo but to all the Filipino people as he thanked the National Builders & Mosliv Awards for recognizing his service to the public.

"Let us continue working together to institutionalize enabling mechanisms for the families to have a better future," he said.

On its Facebook Page, Sustainability Standards Inc. President and CEO Kenneth P. Rocete said that its program "emphasized the program of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal pertaining to projects of climate actions and climate change and also honoring individuals in the society as the leader and pillar of this nation."

Sustainability Standards Inc. is the organizer of the Nation Builders & Mosliv Awards.

According to its profile, the Nation Builders & Mosliv Awards aims to "rally Filipinos together to join the global fight toward the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for a climate-neutral society within the next few decades."

It recognizes the various individuals' contributions from the public service sector – the representatives, governors, and mayors, down to the barangay level. They also include the contributions from philanthropists from the non-government sector, CEOs, and modern Filipino and Filipina heroes, as well as the local government units, companies, and organizations that are functioning in a sustainable way, respecting the environment, bringing positive impact to their respective constituencies and communities.

Other awardees for Honorary Congressman of the Year 2023 were 1-Pacman Representative Michael L. Romero and Cavite First District Representative Ramon "Jolo" Revilla III. CEA