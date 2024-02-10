Rep. Duterte sends aid in calamity-stricken areas

NOT only families in Davao City have received assistance from the First Congressional District Office as other areas in the Davao Region were also beneficiaries of the office's relief distribution.

On Thursday, February 8, around 5,000 families in several barangays in Davao City which were affected by flooding caused by the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) received relief assistance from the First Congressional District Office.

First District Rep. Paulo "Pulong" Duterte's team led by his son, Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II, distributed food packs containing five kilos of rice, canned goods, one piece of water container, and other essentials to flood victims in barangays 19-B, 2-A, 1-A, 10-A, and 9-A, through Pulong Pulong ni Pulong (PPP) program.

Residents of barangays 8-A, 5-A, Matina Crossing (Gravahan), and Maa, composed of about 17,322 families, also received the same assistance from Rep. Duterte on February 9.

Duterte said they have distributed relief goods to the barangays since Wednesday, February 7, to ensure that these are delivered directly to the communities. He added that his team also aided 1,000 families affected by flooding last week.

Aside from Davao City, Duterte also ordered the distribution of 8,000 packs of rice to various municipalities in the Davao Region, particularly in Carmen, Busaon, Tuganay, Sto. Tomas and Panabo City, in Davao del Norte, for the families affected by landslides and floods.

The office is also finalizing its plan to send help to Davao de Oro, which experienced a landslide recently.

It can be recalled that a landslide occurred in Brgy. Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro on February 6, which, as of the latest details, 15 individuals were killed while 31 others are reportedly injured and 110 are still missing.

"Our Pulong Pulong ni Pulong (PPP) relief operations continue within Davao City and neighboring provinces to ensure we reach the families affected and provide immediate aid," Duterte said. CEA