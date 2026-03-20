Rep. Maricar Zamora takes oath as AWLFI treasurer

AS THE nation celebrates Women’s Month, Davao de Oro First District Representative Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo, formally took her oath as Treasurer of the Association of Women Legislators Foundation, Inc. (AWLFI).

The oath-taking was administered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a ceremony held at Malacañang on March 17, 2026.

In her message, Rep. Maricar stressed the importance of amplifying the voices of women and sustaining efforts that open more doors for their participation and empowerment.

“Subay sa pag selebrar nato sa International Women's Month, dako gyud atong suporta sa tingog ug representasyon sa atong sektor. Padayon atong paningkamot nga mapalapdan ang oportunidad ug programa para sa mga kababayen-an aron lig-on sab ang mapanday nato nga komunidad,” she said.

(In line with our celebration of International Women’s Month, we strongly support the voice and representation of our sector. Let us continue striving to expand opportunities and programs for women so that we can build a stronger community as well.)

The Association of Women Legislators Foundation, Inc. (AWLFI), composed of female members of the House of Representatives, continues to champion gender-responsive legislation and policies that promote the welfare of women, families, and communities.

With leaders like Rep. Maricar taking on greater responsibilities, her appointment further reinforces the growing influence of women in leadership and governance, while highlighting the trust reposed in her to help advance the welfare and empowerment of women in Davao de Oro and beyond. PR