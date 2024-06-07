Rep. Nograles dismisses Duterte rift

PUWERSA ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) partylist representative, Atty. Margarita "Atty. Migs" B. Nograles, stated that there are no issues between her and the Dutertes, emphasizing their friendship.

Nograles noted that some people might be overly concerned, but she hopes for unity for the betterment of Davao City.

Alongside other public officials, Nograles attended the distribution of presidential assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and families, led by President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Earlier this year, Davao City First District Representative Paolo "Pulong" Duterte accused Atty. Migs of being behind the people's initiative for charter change in a statement released on January 9, 2024.

During a prayer rally on January 28, 2024, at San Pedro Square in Davao City, Duterte alleged that Nograles planned actions that could lead to his suspension.

Speculations have arisen regarding her potential candidacy for mayor in Davao City. However, she clarified that she has no intentions of running for mayor.

“I’ve always said no po, hindi po ako mag mamayor, PBA po tayo. Mga marites lang kayong lahat (I’ve always said no, I will not run for Mayor. I am committed to PBA. This is just gossip),” Nograles said during a media interview in Tagum City.

She highlighted the attention the Davao Region has received, particularly from the previous administration, which was one of the first to focus on the south, especially Mindanao and Davao. She expressed happiness about the continued support and attention President Marcos is giving to the people of Davao.

She also mentioned plans for Davao City to host the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisiyo Fair.

“The timing remains uncertain, but it's assured that Davao City will not be neglected,” she added. AJA