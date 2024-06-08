Rep. Nograles reiterates she won’t run for mayor

PUWERSA ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) partylist representative, Atty. Margarita "Atty. Migs" B. Nograles, debunked the public’s speculations that she will be running for Davao City mayor this 2025 mid-term election.

In an ambush interview during President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s turnover ceremony of the P30-million Presidential Assistance to the Farmers and Fisherfolks and their families (PAFF) in Davao Region held at Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City, Nograles reiterated that she will remain as PBA official.

“I have always said ‘NO’ na hindi ako mag mi-mayor at PBA lang po tayo (I have always said "no" that I will not run for mayor and we will only be [committed] in PBA),” the official said and then proceeded to call out the hearsays and rumors circulating, sarcastically stating, “Mga Marites lang kayong lahat!” (You are all just gossipers).

Nograles, who attended the second leg of Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF), also clarified to Davao media that her relationship with Davao City First District Representative Paolo "Pulong" Duterte remained intact despite the accusations thrown at her over her alleged involvement in the heated people's initiative for Charter change or ChaCha movement.

On January 10, Pulong released a statement citing Nograles' political initiative in favor of the Charter change (Cha-cha) through grassroots programs being carried out in the Davao Region areas.

According to him, people reportedly received P100 to P10,000 in exchange for their signatures, especially in his districts, as these are required for the political system changeover.

Meanwhile, she further pointed out that Davao City will have its own BPSF soon.

“The timing remains uncertain, but it's assured that Davao City will not be neglected,” she added. DEF