Rep. Paolo Duterte: Davao progress goes beyond malls

DAVAO City First District Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte challenged the view that Davao’s development should be judged by its high-rise buildings and malls, saying public services, jobs, and economic growth are better measures of progress.

Duterte issued the statement after broadcaster Korina Sanchez-Roxas said Davao still feels “left behind” during the Sept. 16 episode of her program on Bilyonaryo News Channel.

Sanchez-Roxas shared her observations after visiting the city, saying, “Parang sinauna pa rin (It still feels like it’s from another era).”

“Pumunta nga ako ng Davao eh, parang ‘ito na ba ’yun? (I went to Davao and thought, `Is this it?’)’” she added.

She also pointed to what she described as the apparent lack of large-scale commercial developments commonly seen in Metro Manila, which she associated with urban growth.

Duterte said the presence of high-rise buildings, malls, and upscale establishments should not be the primary measure of a city’s progress.

“Kung ang tingin mo sa progreso ay puro sosyalan, high-rise buildings, malls at party-party, dyan ka na lang sa sosyalan ninyo (If you measure progress by social scenes, high-rise buildings, malls, and parties, then stay in your social scene),” Duterte said.

He said Davao instead focuses on whether government services work for ordinary residents.

“Dito sa Davao, ang pinag-uusapan namin ay kung gumagana ang gobyerno para sa ordinaryong tao—911, emergency response, peace and order, health services, disaster response, roads and basic public services (Here in Davao, what we focus on is whether the government works for ordinary people — 911, emergency response, peace and order, health services, disaster response, roads and basic public services),” he said.

Duterte also rejected the idea that Davao needs to resemble major Metro Manila business districts such as Makati and Bonifacio Global City to demonstrate development.

“Hindi kailangang maging kopya ng Makati o BGC ang Davao para masabing umuunlad (Davao does not have to become a copy of Makati or BGC to be considered progressive),” he said.

Citing economic data, Duterte said Davao City has the largest economy in Mindanao and the Visayas, valued at ₱601.68 billion.

“Kung gusto mong punahin ang Davao, go ahead. Pero sana ang sukatan ay serbisyo sa tao (If you want to criticize Davao, go ahead. But I hope the measure is service to the people),” he said.

He added that the city prioritizes employment and economic opportunities over recognition from outside the region.

“Dito sa Davao, magandang ekonomiya at trabaho ang hanap namin, not applause from Manila (Here in Davao, what we seek is a strong economy and jobs, not applause from Manila),” Duterte said.

Separate reports have cited continued investor activity in Davao City, with local officials pointing to investments as a driver of economic activity.

Davao City ranked third in the Philippines and 470th globally in the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index, which assesses cities based on economic strength, human capital, quality of life, environment and governance.

Duterte’s response also included personal remarks directed at Sanchez-Roxas, including a reference to her husband, former Interior Secretary Mar Roxas, who was the main opponent of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the 2016 presidential election.

Sanchez-Roxas had not issued a response to the lawmaker’s remarks as of publication. RGL