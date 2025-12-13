Rep. Pulong clarifies new overseas travel

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo "Pulong" Duterte clarified that he would not be going on a world tour and that his travels have all clearances from the House of Representatives (HOR).

"Unsa sa tanan, tanang biyahe nako adunay official travel clearances gikan sa House, ug para masabtan sa tanan, normal nga practice sa government nga i-apil ang tanang possible stopovers or transit countries sa travel authority," he said in a statement on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

(Just so everyone knows, all my trips have official travel clearances from the House, and for everyone’s understanding, it is a normal government practice to include all possible stopovers or transit countries in the travel authority.)

Duterte said that the reason for listing the stopovers is that if there is a change in the route or flight, it would be difficult to issue the necessary documents.

He said that this is what he usually did when he visited his father, former President Rodrigo Roa-Duterte (FPRRD), who is detained in The Hague, Netherlands. He stressed that this is a "standard procedure" and that this is not "luho, dili ni gimmick-- compliance ra gyud ni (This is not a luxury nor a gimmick — this is purely compliance)."

"Walay world tour. Trabaho lang. Obligasyon sa pamilya. Ug padayon nga serbisyo para sa inyo (No world tour. Just work. Family obligations. And continued service for you)," he said.

The congressman said his critics prefer drama over acts and that Dabawenyos knows how he works – silently, clearly, and does not talk much.

He said that he does not do any theatrics. While others are looking for relevance, he is already working, the congressman stressed.

Duterte added that he would continue to serve and would not be distracted by the political noise, even as he called on the Dabawenyos not to be affected by his critics, because they “have become corny" for failing to defend their corruption on flood control projects and on the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Travel to 17 countries

Earlier, Duterte asked permission from House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III to visit at least 16 countries. In a letter, he confirmed that he requested travel authority and that it was supposed to be confidential, but was leaked to the media by someone from the HOR.

“This is to request for a travel clearance for my upcoming travel to Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, United States, Australia, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, and Singapore from the 15th of December 2025 to the 20th of February, 2026,” Duterte said in his letter.

Duterte said in the letter that the expenses that would be used would be from his personal funds.

Questioning Rep. Duterte’s trip

Some members of the HOR questioned the two-month trip of Duterte. ACT Teachers Party-list Representative Antonio Tinio said that the public should expect a higher standard of service from lawmakers. He also questioned whether Duterte is a district representative or a Miss Universe.

"Trabaho ng isang congressman ay katawanin ang kanyang distrito (A congressman's job is to represent their district)," he said.

Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon said that Duterte should ensure that he would be available to attend proceedings that are related to Davao City infrastructures. RGP