Rep. Pulong dares Matibag to show factual evidence, not just photos

DAVAO City 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte has spoken up following National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag’s recent claim linking him to a resort in the Island Garden City of Samal, challenging the agency chief to present evidence establishing ownership.

In a recent statement, Duterte questioned the basis of Matibag’s claim, arguing that photographs alone do not establish that a property belongs to a particular person.

“If you claim that I own a resort in Samal, then I suggest you do what an investigator is expected to do — establish the facts and present evidence,” Duterte said.

“Kung padalhan ka ba ng litrato ng bahay mo ang isang operatiba mo, tapos sabihin niyang pag-aari ko iyon, maniniwala ka rin ba agad?” he added.

Duterte said the NBI should distinguish between photographs and verifiable proof of ownership, stressing that the agency is expected to establish facts rather than make public allegations before the evidence is presented.

“The NBI is an investigative institution, not a platform for trial by publicity. The public expects its director to distinguish verified facts from speculation,” he said.

His statement came after the NBI announced on October 12 that it was investigating properties allegedly linked to Vice President Sara Duterte and members of her family amid allegations by dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. that he delivered cash to them.

Matibag said the investigation was examining whether money allegedly delivered to members of the Duterte family had been invested in real estate. He cited a possible pattern of land banking involving properties associated with the family of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

During a press conference, the NBI presented aerial footage of a large property in Samal as part of its presentation on the investigation. Duterte challenged the agency chief to substantiate the claim that he owned a resort there.

Duterte also questioned Matibag's credibility, recalling that former president Rodrigo Duterte had raised concerns about the NBI chief during his administration in connection with allegations of corruption.

“Perhaps this is a good opportunity to demonstrate the standards of evidence and accountability that your office is supposed to uphold,” the congressman said.

He further called on Matibag to apply the same scrutiny to allegations involving flood control projects in the congressional district of the NBI director's wife, Laguna 1st District Rep. Ma. Rene Ann Lourdes Matibag.

“Accountability, after all, should not depend on whose name is being mentioned,” Duterte said.

In September, the NBI reported red flags in flood control projects in Duterte's congressional district, including projects being examined as possible ghost or substandard works. Matibag also challenged Duterte to file a complaint if he had evidence of alleged irregularities involving projects in his wife's district.

Ann Matibag, for her part, said her office would cooperate with any lawful investigation and challenged Duterte to submit documents or videos showing possible irregularities to the appropriate authorities.

Duterte had called for investigations into flood control projects outside Davao City, including those in his political rival's district.

In his latest statement, the congressman said he was not asking the public to accept his account over Matibag's but was instead demanding that the NBI chief present evidence to support his claims.

“If you have proof, present it. If you do not, the responsible course is to correct the record — not to mistake public office for a license to make accusations,” Duterte said. DEF