Rep. Pulong submits precautionary affidavit denying Gracioso’s allegations

COUNSEL for Davao City First District Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte questioned on October 12, 2026, the legal authority of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate allegations made by Gracioso Jr., while submitting a sworn affidavit denying the accusations.

Atty. Peter Paul L. Danao said he appeared before the NBI through a special appearance on behalf of Duterte and raised a jurisdictional challenge concerning the Bureau’s authority under existing laws to conduct the investigation.

Without prejudice to that objection, the defense submitted an Affidavit Ad Cautelam, a precautionary sworn statement intended to place Duterte’s denial on record while preserving the legal objections raised by his counsel.

Danao said the affidavit denies what he described as the “fairy tale concoctions” of Gracioso Jr.

The submission of an affidavit ad cautelam does not, by itself, establish that the defense has withdrawn its jurisdictional objection or conceded the NBI’s authority to proceed. The legal effect of the filing remains subject to applicable law and the circumstances of the proceedings.

Danao called on NBI investigators to independently assess the jurisdictional challenge and the allegations, guided by the law and evidence.

“We trust that the women and men of the NBI involved in this investigation shall uphold the Bureau’s ideals of nobility, bravery and integrity in their independent evaluation and assessment of the issues we raised,” he said.

He urged investigators to remain faithful to their mandate, withstand possible pressure and influence, and ensure a just and impartial investigation.

“To be true to their noble calling as the premier investigating body of our country. To be brave so they can withstand any possible pressure and influence. And to maintain the integrity of a just and impartial investigation,” Danao added.

The defense maintains its objection to the NBI’s legal authority to investigate and Duterte’s denial of the allegations, leaving the jurisdictional and factual issues to be assessed under applicable law and procedure. PR