Rep. Suan denies 'shoot-to-kill' quote card vs Bato dela Rosa

FOLLOWING the circulation of social media posts falsely attributing a threat to pursue a “shoot-to-kill” resolution against Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, a Cagayan de Oro City Representative has categorically denied making the statement, stressing that he upholds due process and the rule of law.

In a statement on Monday, November 2, Lordan Suan said several Facebook pages had been circulating a fabricated quotation claiming he would convene a House committee hearing and file a resolution urging authorities to implement a shoot-to-kill order if dela Rosa failed to surrender.

“It has come to my attention that several social media pages are amplifying a false and malicious statement falsely attributed to me,” the politician said.

“The quote circulating online claiming I threatened a House hearing and a ‘shoot-to-kill’ resolution against Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa is FALSE, FAKE, FABRICATED. I never made that statement,” he added.

“I stand firmly for due process and the rule of law. Please verify information through official sources before sharing. Do not spread fabricated statements,” Suan said.

The lawmaker also categorically rejected claims that he had threatened to initiate legislative proceedings against dela Rosa over the ICC arrest warrant.

As a lawyer and public servant, Suan said he would not endorse a measure or seek a congressional hearing advocating an order that could endanger the senator's life or undermine democratic institutions.

He maintained that his responsibilities as a member of the House of Representatives and his commitment to his constituents in Cagayan de Oro are guided by respect for legal processes and public order.

Recently, Suan's office provided copies of several fabricated quote cards circulating on Facebook. Several online pages attributed to Suan carried the supposed statement: “If Bato dela Rosa fails to surrender by the deadline, I will convene a House committee hearing and file a sh**t-to-k*ll resolution.”

However, no corresponding announcement or statement had been published on Suan's official Facebook page or through the official communication channels of the House of Representatives.

The controversy comes as authorities intensify efforts to locate dela Rosa, who is wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in connection with alleged crimes against humanity arising from the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign.

On October 23, Interior Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla announced a P50-million reward for information leading to the senator's arrest and described him as armed and dangerous.

The government also gave dela Rosa a one-week period to surrender, with the deadline expiring on October 30.

Despite the intensified search, dela Rosa's whereabouts remain unknown. His camp has also questioned the legal basis of the government's arrest efforts and the reward, seeking further intervention from the Supreme Court.

Suan's denial adds to the series of misleading claims circulating online concerning the senator's case. The Presidential Communications Office previously sought a Department of Justice investigation into Facebook accounts that falsely claimed the Supreme Court had stopped dela Rosa's arrest. DEF