Rep. Uy, Kapalong LGU align on 2026 projects

KAPALONG, Davao del Norte — The Office of the First District Representative, led by Congressman De Carlo “Oyo” L. Uy, in collaboration with the Local Government Unit of Kapalong under Mayor Edgardo L. Timbol, conducted a consultative meeting on Friday, January 30, 2026, to discuss priority development initiatives, particularly infrastructure projects in the municipality.

The meeting was attended by members of the municipal council, department heads, and barangay captains, who discussed pressing local development needs and aligned proposed projects with the municipality’s long-term growth and service delivery goals.

Representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) presented the approved infrastructure projects for the Municipality of Kapalong under the General Appropriations Act of 2026.

In his message, Mayor Timbol underscored the importance of coordination with the congressional office in advancing the municipality’s development agenda and securing funding support for local programs.

“Ang atong Congressman given, kung ano ang gusto ko, yun din ang gusto niya – na makahanap ng pondo para sa mga programa sa atong munisipyo, kaya nga, kailangan nato ang atong Congressman. Kaya mga igsoon, atong i-welcome ang atong Congressman. Taos-puso nating tinatanggap sa atong lungsod. At syempre pa, kung ano ang plano niya sa atong munisipyo, ating tanggapin ito na maluwag sa ating puso. Di pwedeng magduha-duha, dawaton nato sama sa mga proyekto sa atong lungsod (What the Congressman wants is the same with what I want – to seek for project funding for our municipality. That is why we need our congressman. We warmly and sincerely welcome him to our town. And of course, whatever plans he has for our municipality, let us accept them with open hearts. There should be no hesitation, especially when it comes to the projects for our town”), Timbol said.

Uy highlighted the importance of unity beyond political affiliations and emphasized open dialogue as a foundation for effective development planning.

“I am thankful and grateful nga karong adlawa, everyone is present. Wala gyuy political color. Naa ta diri karong tanan, nakig-atubang ug nakighinabi. Sa usa lang ka rason – para sa kaayohan sa munisipyo sa Kapalong ug sa Distrito Uno, Davao del Norte (I am thankful and grateful that today everyone is present. There is truly no political color. We are all here today, facing one another and engaging in dialogue, for one reason alone—to work for the good of the Municipality of Kapalong and the First District of Davao del Norte”), Uy emphasized.

The consultative meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the congressional office, the local government, and community leaders to pursue inclusive, transparent, and people-centered development initiatives for Kapalong. PR