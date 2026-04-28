Repair works of Buhangin underpass eyed completed by 2nd week of May

THE Department of Public Works and Highways–Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) said it aims to finish the repair and rehabilitation works of the Buhangin Underpass by the second week of May 2026.

DPWH-Davao said that construction work at the underpass started on April 20, 2026, and that excavation and base preparation are ongoing. The department added that this will be followed by the installation of a precast-lined canal and the concreting of gap sections to ensure a stronger and more effective drainage system in the area.

“Nagahangyo kami sa inyong pasensya ug kooperasyon samtang ginabuhat ang pagrepair alang sa safety sa dalan ug improvement sa drainage sa maong lugar (We ask for your patience and cooperation while the repairs are being carried out to ensure road safety and improve drainage in the area),” DPWH-Davao wrote in a Facebook post on April 24, 2026.

DPWH-Davao said the rehabilitation aims to replace the old and damaged canal with a new precast-lined canal and install steel gratings to address water buildup from the elevated portion of the underpass, which has caused flooding and traffic congestion in the area.

Earlier, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) announced the temporary closure of the Buhangin Underpass from April 17 until May 11 for rehabilitation, in line with City Ordinance No. 0217-26, series of 2026.

CTTMO said in its advisory that while the underpass is under rehabilitation, there will be no left turn from Tigatto Bypass Road to C.P. Garcia Highway and no left turn from Cong. M. Garcia Road to Buhangin Milan, except for heavy trucks. The office also said that there will be no left turn from Dumanlas Road to C.P. Garcia Highway.

The office added that during the closure, motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid heavy traffic and delays in the area.

The Buhangin Underpass is one of the vital infrastructures along the Diversion Road in the Buhangin area that helps reduce traffic in the city. However, because of its low-lying tunnel, it relies on a drainage and pumping system. During heavy rains or equipment issues, water can accumulate, causing flooding and disrupting the flow of traffic. RGP