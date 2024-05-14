Rescue dogs in Davao

AFTER the landslide in Masara that highlighted Appa, the rescue dog who aided the rescuers in finding a live toddler beneath the mounds of earth, nothing had been said about the other rescue dogs who were there present and helping in the search and rescue or retrieval of bodies.

Among the rescue canines who were there were the dogs of Durian Dog Squad Inc. (DDS) formed by individuals of different backgrounds but with one common denominator: their love for dogs.

SFO2 Roseller Lagnayo Jr., one of the dog owners in DDS, narrated how the members conceptualized the idea of becoming volunteer rescuers themselves with their dogs.

"It was a meeting of minds with our group members deciding to put up a team of dog lovers with the same intention of training dogs with a purpose --- and that is to save lives through the help of our trained dogs," Lagnayo said.

He said their dogs come in different ages, sizes, and breeds but they painstakingly train them to become heroes in their craft, rescue dogs.

Renesme, Romel, and Sphere are all Belgian Malinois, while Snappy is an American Pitbull Terrier.

Lagnayo said his dog, an American Pitbull Terrier seems unlikely to be trained to save lives with the breed that is more known to be aggressive and much better for guarding properties and their owners.

"Pero dali ra kaayo siya na-train og karon maayo kaayo siya musimhot, dako pud kaayo siyang tabang niadtong search and retrieval operations sa Masara (But he was easily trained and now he is adept in tracking smell. He was a big help during the search and retrieval operations in Masara)," Lagnayo exclaimed.