‘Rescued’ KOJC member debunks trafficking claims

Bingil was one of two individuals, along with a 21-year-old male, who were allegedly “rescued” by the police and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) from the KOJC compound on Sunday, August 25. Initially, both were believed to be victims of human trafficking.

However, at the press conference, Bingil, alongside KOJC legal counsel Atty. Israelito Torreon, firmly denied the accusations. She stated, “Hindi talaga (Not really),” emphasizing that she was not a victim and was not held against her will.

“Ako po’y tumatayo bilang Kingdom citizen na loyal at dedicated to the Almighty Father and the Son. Hindi ako napilitang pumunta dito at ako’y tatayo para sa kabutihan ng lahat at sa bansang Pilipinas (I stand as a Kingdom citizen, loyal and dedicated to the Almighty Father and to the Son. I was not forced to come here, and I will stand for the good of everyone and the nation of the Philippines,” Bingil declared, stressing that she wasn’t coerced into speaking during the event.

Bingil also revealed that she had discussed her decision to stay inside the compound with her family around July 17, making it clear that it was her “freedom of choice.”

“Kahit anong mangyari, nandito ako kay Pastor. Wag niyo akong papauwiin dahil ito po ang freedom of choice ko. Nakatapos na kayo sa pag-aaral niyo, kaya ngayon bigyan niyo ako ng kalayaan. Ise-serve ko yung buhay ko sa Ama at sa Anak (No matter what happens, I am here with Pastor. Don’t send me home because this is my freedom of choice. You have already finished your studies, so now give me my freedom. I will serve my life to the Father and the Son),” she added.

Bingil, who was baptized 10 years ago, serves as one of KOJC’s missionary sisters. She explained that her daughter became worried due to the police operations in the area, which led her to seek help from the authorities on Saturday when they were unable to contact each other.

"It only came out because one of her children was worried about the siege, because of what is happening here, so she came all the way from Midsayap but was prevented by the police. That was the reason she went to the police," Atty. Torreon said on the allegation of human trafficking.

Bingil was allegedly “rescued” by the police and DSWD on Sunday after her daughter, alias May, sought police assistance, claiming her mother failed to return home after being recruited and allegedly brainwashed by a KOJC member, according to Police Regional Office 11 (PRO-XI).

Since then, the two have communicated, and Bingil has decided to stay inside the compound. Her daughter has returned to Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Torreon said that the human trafficking allegation is unfounded and possibly fabricated, adding that they are considering legal action.

"There are so many legal actions that are on our table right now, but really, as to this incident, this is just but one of many subplots, and we are contemplating. We are just happy that you now know that angle, that human trafficking angle, is not true. It was a belatedly crafted plan of General Torre, perhaps,” Torreon said.

Regarding the 21-year-old alleged victim, Torreon noted that he has temporarily returned to his family to avoid further trouble, though this information needs to be verified.

"Any sane lawyer would know that a warrant of arrest should not be used as a legal excuse to convert this property, which is owned by another entity, into a police garrison. So ang ma-assure ko lang ay kung mawala na ang mga police dito, siguro babalik na ang normal sikot sa lugar (Regarding the 21-year-old alleged victim, Atty. Torreon noted that he has temporarily returned to his family to avoid further trouble, though this information needs to be verified),” Torreon added. KBP