Rescued PH Eagle dies, cause under study

THE Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) reported that the initial necropsy of Sawaga-Dalwagan, the Philippine Eagle recently rescued in Bukidnon, revealed abnormalities in her heart, liver, and stomach. However, the cause of her death still needs further laboratory investigation.

PEF said the initial examination of Sawaga-Dalwagan showed that there was no evidence of new external trauma or internal bleeding, but veterinarians saw that her heart was thickened and unusually firm, her liver and stomach were enlarged, and her stomach contained a large amount of compacted fur.

“These findings do not yet establish the cause of death. Tissue samples from her organs have been collected for microscopic examination and further laboratory analysis,” PEF said on July 18, 2026.

The foundation said that the eagle had been showing signs of recovery, with her wounds healing, improved appetite and hydration, and displaying behaviors such as preening and casting food remains. However, on the morning of July 18, 2026, the bird experienced seizures that led to her death despite the emergency interventions that were done.

“Her death is a painful reminder of the serious threats Philippine Eagles continue to face and of the importance of preventing shooting, trapping, and other harm to wildlife,” PEF said.

The foundation said that it will release a consolidated report on the cause of death of Philippine Eagle Sawaga-Dalwagan once the remaining veterinary and laboratory results have been completed.

Earlier, PEF announced the sad news of the death of Philippine Eagle Sawaga-Dalwagan while she was undergoing rehabilitation at the Philippine Eagle Center (PEC).

The foundation said it is grateful to the Daraghuyan community, rescuer Marven Linoy and his companions, the DENR, the Malaybalay City Government, the Provincial Zoo, the veterinary teams, as well as its partners who helped rescue the eagle.

To recall, the Philippine Eagle Sawaga-Dalwagan was rescued by Linoy near the Sawaga River in Barangay Dalwangan, Malaybalay City. The eagle was weak, dehydrated, unable to fly, and her wounds were maggot-infested.

The eagle was surrendered by the locals to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on July 3, 2026. Personnel from the DENR, the Provincial Zoo, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office of Malaybalay, Indigenous community members, local volunteers, and the Philippine Eagle Foundation worked together for the bird’s recovery and rehabilitation.

The forests of Dalwangan, within the Mount Kitanglad Range Natural Park, are among the natural habitats of the Philippine Eagle. The area is recognized as one of the species' historic nesting sites and has been documented as the second-oldest known breeding territory for the Philippine Eagle since 1986. RGP