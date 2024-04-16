Rescued PH eagle released after rehab

Before the eagle's release, Fabby Tucjang, Vice Mayor of Kabugao, expressed regret for the incidents where eagles were inadvertently caught in traps, stating, “We are deeply sorry.” He committed to taking action, ensuring that the Local Government Unit (LGU) would implement programs to curb hunting, slashing, and burning in the area.

Tucjang then introduced four Bulu farmers who had accidentally trapped Philippine Eagles and explained the provincial government's decision to train and employ them as "green guards" to promote wildlife conservation awareness across Bulu and surrounding villages in Paco Valley.

Dennis Salvador, executive director of PEF, said that harming and killing the Philippines' national bird serves no purpose and highlighted the injuries sustained by the eagle.

“There is clearly no value in shooting, killing, and capturing these precious birds,” he said.

Before being released in Kabugao, the eagle was fitted with a solar-powered GPS-GSM device to closely monitor its movements.

The eagle was initially caught in a nylon snare set by Ariel Puglay in Barangay Bulu, Kabugao, Apayao. Puglay reported the incident to authorities to ensure the rescue of the critically endangered animal.

The rescue operation involved the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), Provincial Veterinarians in Apayao, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Local Government Unit (LGU) of Apayao and Kabugao, and concerned citizens on March 19, 2024.

Upon rescue, authorities treated and nursed the Philippine Eagle back to health, naming her “Nariha Kabugao,” with “Nariha” meaning beautiful in the Indigenous Isnag language.

The eagle was taken to Ranada Hospital for an X-ray, revealing three air gun pellets lodged under the skin. While there were no bone fractures, the left leg was inflamed with a slight hematoma and ruffled feathers, indicating stress. The presence of a brood patch suggested the eagle was female and potentially incubating an egg or eaglet, and fly larvae were found in its genitalia. Nariha Kabugao tested negative for Avian Flu and Newcastle Disease after lab tests.

Nariha Kabugao is the third Philippine eagle rescued in Apayao since 2005, all caught accidentally in traditional traps. Based on data from eagle rescues in the Northern Sierra Madre, including Nariha, around nine eagles have been trapped in Northern Luzon since 1999. RGP