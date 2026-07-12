Rescued PH Eagle slated for intensive care

THE Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) has rescued an adult female Philippine Eagle found with maggot-infested wounds near the Sawaga River in Barangay Dalwangan, Malaybalay City. The eagle was named Sawaga-Dalwangan after the place where she was discovered.

The foundation said the eagle was weak, dehydrated, and unable to fly when rescued. Her chest, belly, and feathers were stained with soil, indicating that she had been on the ground for an extended period.

Upon examination, veterinarians immediately treated the bird and found maggots infesting wounds on both of her wings. Larvae were also discovered at the base of her tail feathers, around the vent, and inside the lining of the cloaca.

According to the foundation, the eagle's condition suggests that her injuries were not recent and that she had likely been unable to move normally for several days. The cause of the injuries remains unknown.

“The veterinary team immediately began treatment. They cleaned and disinfected the wounds, removed as many maggots as they could find, administered pain medication, and started subcutaneous fluids to treat dehydration,” PEF said.

Once the eagle's condition stabilized, she underwent radiography, blood tests, parasite screening, and other diagnostic examinations at Doc Bayani's Animal Wellness Hospital to determine the full extent of her injuries and the treatment required.

The foundation said removing the maggots is an ongoing process rather than a one-time procedure. Veterinarians and animal keepers continue to examine the eagle every night, from head to tail, manually removing any remaining maggots.

PEF said the rescue of Sawaga-Dalwangan demonstrates how coordinated efforts among various stakeholders contribute to the conservation of the country's national bird.

“Her story (Sawaga-Dalwangan) is a reminder that saving endangered wildlife is not only about protecting forests. It is also about responding when an individual animal needs help — and making sure that help arrives before it is too late.”

Despite the treatment she has received, the foundation said Sawaga-Dalwangan's recovery remains "uncertain" as the investigation into the cause of her injuries continues.

The eagle was surrendered by local residents to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on July 3, 2026. Personnel from the DENR, the Provincial Zoo, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office of Malaybalay, Indigenous community members, local volunteers, and the Philippine Eagle Foundation worked together to rescue the bird.

The forests of Dalwangan, within the Mount Kitanglad Range Natural Park, are among the natural habitats of the Philippine Eagle. The area is recognized as one of the species' historic nesting sites and has been documented as the second-oldest known breeding territory for the Philippine Eagle since 1986.

The Philippine Eagle is a critically endangered species, with an estimated 400 breeding pairs remaining in the wild. Protected under Philippine law, the species is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the DENR, the Philippine National Police, and the National Bureau of Investigation to determine whether the Philippine Wildlife Act may have been violated in connection with the eagle's injuries.

The Philippine Eagle Foundation currently houses more than 25 captive Philippine Eagles at the Philippine Eagle Center in Malagos, Davao City, while breeding eagles are kept at the National Bird Breeding Sanctuary.

The eagle's declining population is largely attributed to forest loss, which destroys its natural habitat for nesting, hunting, and raising its young.

The Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) is one of the rarest eagle species in the world and serves as the national bird of the Philippines. Found only on four islands in the country, it is listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). RGP