Rescued pygmy sperm whale released

According to a report from the Coast Guard Davao unit, the Pygmy Sperm Whale, scientifically known as "Kogia breviceps," measures approximately 6 to 7 feet in length and weighs around 80 to 90 kilograms.

It was rescued from the waters near Purok 2, Kanto Punta, Dumalag, Matina Aplaya, close to the Mariculture Area on March 6.

The whale had sustained minor wounds and scratches from its tail fluke peduncle to its dorsal anterior fin and extending to its head after getting entangled in a fishing net near a fish cage feeder.

Bfar-Davao suspected that the whale followed a school of fish into the area and got trapped in the net.

Despite the injuries, CGDSEM confirmed to SunStar Davao that the mammal is now in good condition after a prompt medical assessment conducted by the aquatic and navy agencies.

The Coast Guard said the rescue marks their first stranded whale response this year, with personnel from the Coast Guard Station Davao promptly responding to the incident upon receiving a report from Central 911.

Over the past decade, the Davao Region has recorded several whale deaths in various areas around the Davao Gulf. DEF

