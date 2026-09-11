Rescued sea eagle finds new home to Philippine Eagle Center

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — A juvenile White-bellied Sea Eagle rescued in Basilan has been given a new chance to recover after being safely transported to the Philippine Eagle Center (PEC) in Davao City, on September 10, 2026, for professional care and rehabilitation.

The young raptor, identified as a White-bellied Sea Eagle (Icthyophaga leucogaster), was turned over to the PEC following coordination among the 1101st Infantry (Gagandilan) Brigade, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)–Isabela City, and the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division.

Major General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, Philippine Army, and a former Brigade Commander in Basilan, facilitated the bird’s safe transport and turnover after being requested to assist in bringing the rescued eagle to a facility equipped for wildlife rehabilitation.

Named “Trajan,” the young eagle was assessed by PEC personnel and placed under professional care. The center emphasized that specialized wildlife facilities provide rescued raptors with proper veterinary attention, nutrition, and rehabilitation while allowing them to retain their natural behavior and, when possible, return to the wild.

Maj. Gen. Luzon also adopted Trajan to help support its continuing care and rehabilitation at the PEC.

“Trajan’s story shows what can happen when people and institutions work together to protect our wildlife. We are grateful to everyone who helped bring this young eagle from Basilan to a place where it can receive the care it needs. We hope that, in time, Trajan will be strong enough to return to the wild where it belongs,” Maj. Gen. Luzon said.

The initiative highlights the continuing cooperation among the Philippine Army, DENR, local stakeholders, and wildlife conservation institutions in protecting the country’s natural heritage. PR