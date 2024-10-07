Reshaping Davao City

DAVAO City has been a bailiwick of seasoned and "powerful" names in politics. In fact, a lot of people living outside the city refer to it as "Duterte nation".
But armed with a vision to implement "genuine" change in Davao City, a new name in the city's political arena, Bishop Rodolfo "Rod" Cubos says he is ready to become a challenger against any "influential surnames" who will be running for the same position he is seeking, mayoralty.
"This is not a battle of strength but a battle of conviction and purpose," Curbos said, adding that he has nothing against the Dutertes, especially the former president, who had served Dabawenyos as the longest city mayor.
Cubos, who is running as an independent candidate, said in fact, he was among those who led in supporting the former president by campaigning for him through his Love Philippines Movement (LPM) of which he was the founder.
Cubos also cited five plans he would want to pursue should he be elected mayor. These are: 1. Free hospitalization at Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC); 2. Free education for all Dabawenyos; 3. Job opportunities and lessening the unemployment rate; 4. Public safety; and 5. Hunger and food security.
Cubos clarified that although Lingap Centers have been operational to help the. Dabawenyos in their hospital bills and other medical needs long before he filed a COC, he questioned “then why are there cashier’s offices” at the SPMC?
“May Lingap nga tayo pero pag wala kang kakilala, walang recommendation from the barangay captain, from councilors or even congressman ... ang gagawin natin diyan alisin natin ang cashier (cashier's office). Lahat ng doctor natin bayad yan sa gobyerno, lahat ng nurses natin bayad, meron tayong gamot, bakit nandyan pa rin yung cashier, tanggalin natin ang cashier, mag bill sila sa city hall. Kung nagawa ng iba, bakit di natin magawa dito (Yes, we have Lingap but if you don’t have recommendations from the barangay captain, from councilors or even congressman… what we will do is remove the cashier’s office. All our doctors and nurses are paid by the government. We have medicines, why are the cashier’s office still there? Remove the cashier’s office, bill the city hall instead. If others have done it, why couldn’t we?),” Cubos said.
He also plans to establish Botika ng Bayan in all 182 barangays, ensuring residents can access free medicines.
In terms of free education, Cubos said that although the Davao City State College already exists, only a very few select students are accepted as scholars.
He also wants his plans for SPMC to remove the cashier’s office to be replicated in all public educational institutions in Davao City to ensure that everyone gets free education, believing that education is a right, not a privilege.
In terms of job creation, Cubos said he would “strengthen micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Meanwhile, former president and city mayor Rodrigo Duterte confirmed during a press conference at the Grand Menseng Hotel on the evening of Saturday, October 5, 2024, that he would be running again as mayor in the 2025 elections.
“O sige, tatakbo na lang ako, yan ang gusto ng mga tao eh,” Duterte said, hinting that there would be a Duterte-Duterte tandem in the 2025 elections with the current mayor Sebastian “Baste” as his running mate for the vice mayor.
Duterte, in the same event, promised to go after illegal drug addicts and pushers as well as criminals in town, with a stern warning that he would go after them and kill them.
This style of Duterte’s leadership has made him known as a leader with an iron fist in the country. This also made him popular among Dabawenyos, which eventually catapulted him and his children into power. In an ordinary man’s words, Dutertes are a force to reckon with.
As of this writing, the Dutertes have not filed their COCs.
Another seasoned name in Davao City’s political arena is the Nograles. According to the buzz in town, one of the Nograleses would file a COC for the mayoralty, but which among them is still the question.
The Nograles children, Karlo, Jericho “Koko”, and Margarita Ignacia “Migs”, are the offsprings of the late Prospero Nograles and Mrs. Rhodora Bendigo-Nograles.
As of writing, they have not confirmed anything.
The late Prospero and Duterte were political foes for years. But in 2015, Prospero decided to support Duterte in his presidential bid.
With this at hand, Cubos is unbothered, saying: “I am ready for this battle, but I cannot do it alone.”
Cubos likened his candidacy to the biblical story of David and Goliath: “Many will say
this is impossible — that a servant-leader like me cannot compete against seasoned
politicians. But just as David triumphed over Goliath, we too can overcome these giants
with faith, courage, and the will of the people.”
He also said that his advantage over other mayoralty candidates is that his candidacy is a clamor of the many Dabawenyos who aspire a better Davao City.
With this as Davao City’s mayoralty candidates, can Dabawenyos expect “genuine” change?
Cubos will be joined by other members of Christ the Healer International Missions Movement (CHIMM), of which he is the founding president.
CHIMM is a member of the Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches (PCEC)
His lineup includes Janeth Jabines, who has filed for COC for congresswoman for the 1st District, and Melogen Montesclaros for the same position but for the 2nd District.
His running mates for councilors are Antonette Sabes, Kariz Ayah Cubos-Martirez, and Jasille Dulla for the First District; Engr. Felochie Gencianos and Mary Crystel Abrenica for the Second District; and Rowena Soriano Donato, Michael Jhon Cabalhin, Ricky Castillote, Leonora Digna Naraval, and Junrich Sumile Malolot for the Third District. All of them are independent candidates. CEA