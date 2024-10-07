Reshaping Davao City

"This is not a battle of strength but a battle of conviction and purpose," Curbos said, adding that he has nothing against the Dutertes, especially the former president, who had served Dabawenyos as the longest city mayor.

Cubos, who is running as an independent candidate, said in fact, he was among those who led in supporting the former president by campaigning for him through his Love Philippines Movement (LPM) of which he was the founder.

Cubos also cited five plans he would want to pursue should he be elected mayor. These are: 1. Free hospitalization at Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC); 2. Free education for all Dabawenyos; 3. Job opportunities and lessening the unemployment rate; 4. Public safety; and 5. Hunger and food security.

Cubos clarified that although Lingap Centers have been operational to help the. Dabawenyos in their hospital bills and other medical needs long before he filed a COC, he questioned “then why are there cashier’s offices” at the SPMC?

“May Lingap nga tayo pero pag wala kang kakilala, walang recommendation from the barangay captain, from councilors or even congressman ... ang gagawin natin diyan alisin natin ang cashier (cashier's office). Lahat ng doctor natin bayad yan sa gobyerno, lahat ng nurses natin bayad, meron tayong gamot, bakit nandyan pa rin yung cashier, tanggalin natin ang cashier, mag bill sila sa city hall. Kung nagawa ng iba, bakit di natin magawa dito (Yes, we have Lingap but if you don’t have recommendations from the barangay captain, from councilors or even congressman… what we will do is remove the cashier’s office. All our doctors and nurses are paid by the government. We have medicines, why are the cashier’s office still there? Remove the cashier’s office, bill the city hall instead. If others have done it, why couldn’t we?),” Cubos said.

He also plans to establish Botika ng Bayan in all 182 barangays, ensuring residents can access free medicines.

In terms of free education, Cubos said that although the Davao City State College already exists, only a very few select students are accepted as scholars.

He also wants his plans for SPMC to remove the cashier’s office to be replicated in all public educational institutions in Davao City to ensure that everyone gets free education, believing that education is a right, not a privilege.

In terms of job creation, Cubos said he would “strengthen micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Meanwhile, former president and city mayor Rodrigo Duterte confirmed during a press conference at the Grand Menseng Hotel on the evening of Saturday, October 5, 2024, that he would be running again as mayor in the 2025 elections.

“O sige, tatakbo na lang ako, yan ang gusto ng mga tao eh,” Duterte said, hinting that there would be a Duterte-Duterte tandem in the 2025 elections with the current mayor Sebastian “Baste” as his running mate for the vice mayor.