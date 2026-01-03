Residential blaze hits Davao City; mall fire erupts hours later

THE Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao City (BFP-Davao City) has recorded the first fire incident of 2026 after a residential blaze broke out in the early hours of January 2, leaving a house damaged but causing no injuries.

According to initial reports from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the fire erupted at around 3:14 a.m. at a residential house along Leon Maria Guerrero Street in Barangay 30, Davao City. The property is owned by a 66-year-old man identified only by the alias “Leo.”

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze, which was officially declared under control at 5:03 a.m. Based on the investigation conducted by the agency, authorities believe that old and defective electrical wiring triggered the fire.

Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Michael Gamot, fire investigator of BFP–PRO-Davao, said the condition of the electrical system inside the house was identified as the probable cause following an on-site examination.

Despite the extent of the damage to the structure, authorities confirmed that no one was hurt during the incident. The occupants were able to evacuate safely before the fire spread further. As of this writing, fire officials are still assessing the total cost of damage incurred by the blaze.

Fire suppression efforts were immediately carried out by responding units of the BFP, with additional support from volunteer groups, including the Filipino Chinese Fire Fighters of Davao. In a separate incident on the same day, BFP personnel also responded to a reported fire in Purok 3B, Matina Biao, Davao City, highlighting the continued need for heightened vigilance at the start of the year.

Moreover, in the afternoon of the same day, a fire also erupted at the Gaisano Citygrand in Buhangin. The fire was raised to Level 3 at 4:25 p.m., based on information from Central 911. The fire has spread to the left wing of the second floor of the establishment as of 4:23 p.m., while the third floor was reportedly already burned.

The Davao City Police Office also reported that at 4:26 p.m., police personnel were directed to secure all exits and entrances as augmentation was called for to prevent possible looting, particularly at the Mang Inasal restaurant.

Meanwhile, as of press time, authorities have not yet declared fire-out as firefighters continue to put out the blaze even amid the rain.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the cause of the mall’s fire.

The BFP noted that fire incidents tend to increase during the holiday season and the early weeks of January, often due to faulty electrical connections, overloaded outlets, and aging wiring systems. Authorities stressed that many residential fires can be prevented through regular inspection and maintenance of household electrical installations.

The BFP urged residents to have their electrical wiring checked by licensed electricians, avoid overloading power outlets, and immediately replace damaged or outdated electrical components.

The agency also encouraged the public to keep fire extinguishers at home, practice fire safety drills, and promptly report any signs of electrical malfunction to prevent similar incidents from occurring. DEF, CEA