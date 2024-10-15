Residential customers to enjoy a one-day promo on November 9

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) will offer free water to Dabawenyos on November 9, 2024, in celebration of its 51st anniversary.

JC Duhaylungsod, DCWD spokesperson, announced during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on October 14, 2024, at SM City Davao that the promotion applies to residential customers with ½-inch water meters. She said that this initiative is DCWD’s way of giving back to its customers, who have significantly contributed to the company’s success.

"This will be the first-ever siguro in the entire country, siguro in Mindanao that DCWD a water utility is offering the libreng tubig promo (This is perhaps the first of its kind, possibly in the entire country, or at least in Mindanao, where a water utility like DCWD is offering a free water promo)," she said.

She added that this is the first time DCWD has launched such a promotion, as a way to thank Dabawenyos for their support over the past 50 years.

The promotion was made possible through a Board Resolution, which the Board of Directors enacted as a gesture of gratitude to the community.

Of DCWD's 257,000 service connections, around 198,500 are expected to benefit from the free water offer. Customers can confirm their eligibility when it is reflected in their December 2024 billing.

DCWD noted that the promo demonstrates the improved water services resulting from enhanced ground and surface water sources.

The office anticipates a significant increase in water usage on November 9, especially since it follows the long weekend from All Saints' Day.

Dabawenyos are expected to plan their laundry, house cleaning, and other water-related tasks around the free water day, providing them with the opportunity to save on water consumption.

DCWD also clarified that the Libreng Tubig Promo is non-transferable, cannot be exchanged for cash, and cannot be combined with other DCWD offers, such as the Lifeline Water Rate. RGP