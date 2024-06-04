Residents advised to store water as rainfall threaten water supply

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) has once again advised Dabawenyos to store water in anticipation of heavy rainfall from June 7 to 9, 2024, particularly in areas served by the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWDP).

In its advisory, DCWD urged clients serviced by the bulk water supply to store water in clean, covered containers to prepare for potential low water pressure or even complete water interruption from June 7 to 9, 2024.

“Pagasa has released a weather forecast of heavy/prolonged rainfall that may result in the reduced flow or temporary stop distribution of the bulk water supply due to the high turbidity of the Tamugan River,” DCWD said in their post on June 2, 2024.

To ensure continuity of water service, the office will maximize the operation of its groundwater sources.

However, if turbidity levels in the Panigan-Tamugan area persist due to intense rainfall, certain areas, especially those in elevated locations or far from storage facilities, may experience low to no water supply during peak usage hours.

DCWD assured that affected areas will be closely monitored to ensure water supply within a 24-hour timeframe.

Among the affected areas are those serviced by the Dumoy Water Supply System (including Agdao, Angliongto, Buhangin, Centro, Gov. Vicente Duterte, Hizon, Lapu-Lapu, Madapo, Mandug, Pampanga, Panacan, Rafael Castillo, Sasa, Tigatto, Ubalde, and Wilfredo Aquino), Riverside WSS (Balingaeng, Biao Escuela, Biao Guianga, Biao Joaquin, Catalunan Grande, Los Amigos, Matina Biao, New Valencia, Riverside, Tacunan, Talandang, Talomo River, Tugbok Proper, and Ula), and Tugbok WSS (Bago Aplaya, Bago Gallera, Bago Oshiro, Bangkal, Catalunan Grande and Pequeño, Matina Pangi, Mintal, Sto. Niño, Talomo Proper, and Tugbok Proper).

Affected areas served by Calinan, Cabantian, and Pancan WSS include Dacudao, Gumalang, Lacson, Cabantian, Communal, Indangan, Bunawan, Ilang, Lasang, Panacan, Sasa, and Tibungco.

The advisory comes after DCWD previously advised storing water in preparation for extended heavy rains from June 2 to 6, 2024.

On January 9, 2024, Apo Agua announced that the DCBWDP has been operational since December 1, 2023. Initiated by the City Government of Davao, the project aims to address the city's water supply concerns and was scheduled for completion in 2021. RGP