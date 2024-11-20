Resolution to address delivery drivers’ appeal

A DAVAO City Councilor announced plans to file a resolution addressing the appeal of Davao Delivery Riders.

“Rest assured na ginatrabaho ni ng committee and maybe before the year ends kani siya mahimuan na natu ug resolution (Rest assured, the committee is working on it, and we may have a resolution before the year ends),” said Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz during the Aprubado sa Konseho event on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Ortiz, who chairs the committee on finance, ways and means, and appropriations explained that the resolution will address delivery riders' concerns by presenting it for a second reading, along with the committee’s recommendations and any related resolutions and ordinances.

She declined to reveal specific details about the committee's recommendations to avoid preempting the official report.

Ortiz noted that the amount delivery riders must pay for business permits depends on their motorcycle type. However, she highlighted their advocacy for a uniform payment system for all riders.

The issue has been referred to four committees: finance, ways and means, and appropriations; trade, commerce, and industry; rules and privileges, chaired by Councilor Jesus Joseph Zozobrado III; and labor and employment, chaired by Bai Hundra Cassandra Dominique N. Advincula.

Ortiz said that two committee hearings and several meetings have already been held, along with consultations with the city council and various stakeholders.

She said that while the issue affects the revenue of Davao City, it is crucial to consider the financial burden on delivery riders due to increased business permit fees.

The councilor also pointed out issues with the previous ordinance, City Ordinance 0612-21, and expressed hope to amend or repeal it. This ordinance requires delivery riders to secure business permits.

On November 5, 2024, the United Davao Delivery Riders Association (Uddra) urged officials, including Mayor Sebastian 'Baste' Duterte, to exempt riders from business permit requirements.

Councilor Pilar Braga supported the riders, stating that the permit requirement could jeopardize their livelihoods. Uddra plans to submit a position letter advocating for amendments to the 2021 Revenue Code next week.

Earlier this year, Councilor Bernie Al-ag also proposed repealing the ordinance requiring delivery riders to obtain business permits. RGP