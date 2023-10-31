Responsible AI takes center stage at DTI’s Industrial Digital Transformation Congress

THE annual Industrial Digital Transformation Congress (IDTC) is scheduled on 07 November 2023 at Marriott Grand Ballroom Convention Center, Pasay City, bannering the theme “Human-Centered Innovations: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Industries.” The event is organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in collaboration with the Singapore Industrial Automation Association (SIAA).

Taking off from last year’s successful edition, the IDTC 2023 is poised to bring together industry experts, thought leaders, development allies, government officials, and academic partners, providing a collaborative platform for knowledge exchange, strategic dialogues, and networking opportunities centered around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its responsible integration across diverse sectors.

The IDTC 2023 will be featuring discussions revolving around AI as a Frontier Technology. Speakers and panelists will examine global efforts aimed at implementing responsible AI practices and establishing effective governance frameworks. Strategic actions on the integration of AI in educational institutions will also be tackled alongside key developments regarding AI governance and ethics. The discussions will cap off with a dialogue on adopting AI in Philippine industries, fostering organizational learning, and addressing potential challenges and benefits in its adoption and democratization.

With the leadership of DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual, alongside other local and international innovation and AI ecosystem players, highly engaging and thoughtful discussions are anticipated as they craft actionable ideas through plenary presentations, panel talks, and networking.

A significant highlight of the event is the forging of commitments between key development partners and industry organizations to envision a brighter future for the Philippines, where human-centered innovations empowered by responsible AI are at the core of progress.

The IDTC 2023 is aligned with the visions outlined in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 and the National AI Strategy Roadmap, which underscores the role of responsible AI, governance, and ethics in strengthening the Philippine industries. Keeping the momentum going, the DTI also teamed up with the SIAA and LOD Events in co-hosting the AI Asia Expo, which is scheduled to take place on 08-09 November 2023 in the same venue. The upcoming event, aside from featuring conference talks and networking opportunities, will showcase cutting-edge AI technologies and solutions from a diverse range of leading tech companies and startups. PR