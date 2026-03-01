Retired cop dies in grenade explosion in Samal

A RETIRED police officer was killed after a grenade he was holding exploded during a confrontation with authorities in Purok Ipil-Ipil-A, Barangay San Remigio, Kaputian District.

In a report released by the Island Garden City of Samal Police Station, the incident occurred on February 26, 2026, following a shooting complaint relayed through the Philippine National Police hotline.

Police identified the suspect only by the alias “Jun,” a retired policeman.

Initial investigation showed that the suspect allegedly went to his neighbor’s residence armed with a .45 caliber pistol. A heated argument reportedly broke out, resulting in the suspect shooting the female victim in the right thigh.

Responding officers, led by Police Colonel Jerry H. Abrogina, immediately secured the area and attempted to negotiate with the suspect to prevent further violence. However, authorities said the suspect turned hostile, firing at operatives while holding a hand grenade with its safety pin already removed.

Citing imminent danger to residents and responding personnel, police engaged the suspect in a “lawful defensive action”. During the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was shot, causing him to drop the grenade. The explosive detonated near his body.

Both the victim and the suspect were rushed to medical facilities. The victim was first taken to the Davao del Norte Hospital–Igacos Zone and later referred to the Southern Philippines Medical Center for further treatment.

The suspect, who initially showed signs of life, was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities recovered from the scene a .45 caliber pistol with a magazine containing live ammunition, three spent cartridge cases, and fragments of a hand grenade, including its lever and fuse components.

The Island Garden City of Samal Police Station reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and order, emphasizing that swift police response prevented further harm to the community. DEF