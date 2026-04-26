Retrieval for 3 missing men in tunnel halted

AUTHORITIES have halted retrieval operations for three missing men believed trapped inside a deep tunnel in Purok 5, Barangay Upper Licanan, Panabo City, citing the extreme danger posed by the more than 200-foot-deep excavation.

The suspension was recommended on Saturday, April 25, 2026, after responders classified the site as a “high hazard” area. The tunnel is estimated to reach a depth of about 270 feet, with officials warning that the confined space poses serious risks, including exposure to toxic gases such as ammonia and carbon monoxide.

The three missing individuals, aged 39, 75, and 63, remain unaccounted for. Authorities believe they were inside the tunnel, which is suspected to have been used for treasure hunting.

In a message to SunStar Davao on the evening of the same day the termination was ordered, Panabo City Information Officer Michael Angelo Abellana Resueño said he still has to verify with the Fire Marshal whether the excavation had the necessary permits, particularly from the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources-Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB).

“That I’m not aware of as of now. Mag-talk pa mi with admin kay under investigation (pa ni siya) (We’ll have a talk with the administrator since it is still under investigation).”

Before operations were suspended, two bodies had already been recovered. A 59-year-old man from Tagum City was retrieved on April 23, followed by another 59-year-old victim whose remains were recovered at around noon on April 24.

The operation, which began as a search and rescue effort, was later shifted to retrieval operations due to the conditions inside the tunnel and the presumed status of the victims.

“Problems encountered: Harmful gas exposure (ammonia and carbon monoxide based on QRAE Detector/Air Monitoring Device),” according to a report from the Panabo City Fire Station.

The multi-agency response involved the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Philippine National Police (PNP), PNP Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, and the 27th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, along with specialized rescue teams from Davao del Norte and Davao City.

Authorities confirmed that air monitoring devices detected hazardous gases inside the tunnel, further complicating retrieval efforts and requiring strict safety protocols.

City officials, through the local government unit (LGU) and represented by City Administrator Pedrito A. Misoles, also met with the families of the missing individuals to discuss the situation and the risks of continuing the operation.

Despite the suspension, authorities emphasized that all decisions were made to ensure the safety of responders while maintaining close coordination with the victims’ families.

As of press time, Resueño said that an investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the tunnel excavation had the necessary authorization from regulatory agencies.

For context, a similar case was recorded on March 31, 2024, when the city carried out a retrieval operation for two men reported missing and trapped in a tunnel in Purok 3, Barangay Manay. Panabo City Mayor Jose Relampagos visited the site to oversee the situation and later said the incident was caused by a flammable substance that triggered an explosion.

Authorities also noted that the barangay captain at the time was unaware of the excavation, raising concerns over the lack of coordination and oversight for the activity. Initial findings indicate that the tunnel had no permit from the DENR-MGB, suggesting that the digging operation may have been conducted without proper authorization or regulatory compliance. DEF