Reverting academic calendar to pre-pandemic sked studied

FOLLOWING the call of several parents and teacher’s organizations to revert to the original June - March academic calendar, the Department of Education (DepEd) central office has yet to finalize the plan due to some minor adjustments to the drafted provisions.

Various organizations particularly the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) and the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) demanded that the previous academic schedule be reinstated, citing the extreme heat that students endured in March and April of last year.

They emphasized that the adjustment be possibly implemented in the school year (SY) 2025-2026 and not in the coming academic year 2024-2025, which will start on July 29.

In a radio interview with DepEd-Davao Spokesperson Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo, the official revealed that this has already been consulted with schools, teachers, parents, and student leaders last January 15, 2024. This was also confirmed by DepEd Deputy spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas.

“Maong gibalanse na siya pag-ayo, ginalantaw pag-ayo and ginaobserbahan kung unsay angayan nga dapat pagabuhaton. But nevertheless, I would like to confirm nga kini gi-storyahan ug wala ni gipadaplin nga hisgotanan ug gilantaw as usa sa mga major concerns nga tagaan og atensyon ug pagtagad,” Atillo said on Monday, January 22.

(That is why this has been studied, looked into and observed on what should be done. Nevertheless, I would like to confirm that this has been discussed and is not being put aside as this has been viewed as one of the major concerns that should be given attention and consideration.)

However, the DepEd official also clarified that the proposed move will still undergo thorough examinations including the results of the consultations of the agency and teachers’ associations, employees unions, and private schools.

“But then again, nothing is definite yet. Wala pa gyuy definite kabahin niini,” (There is no definite yet with regard to this),” he added.

To recall, the transition to the remote learning mode system was employed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 wherein all public schools across the country had their classes opened in October of that year and was later on move to August when full onsite classes resumed last 2023.

Currently, over 22 million students have enrolled for the 2023–2024 academic year, according to DepEd data, with 19 million coming from public schools and 3 million from private institutions. DEF