Revisiting Masara landslide

IT WAS raining at Kampo Uno, near the Immaculate Conception Quasi-Parish in Barangay Elizalde, Maco, Davao de Oro on the afternoon of July 31, 2024, where Nelly Ann Darling Salise, one of the survivors of the tragic Masara landslide, is staying at her tent.

Salise was waiting for her children to get back home when SunStar Davao interviewed her.

As among the over 1,000 families displaced from the tragic landslide, she can't help but feel slight anxiety whenever the rain starts to pour in their area.

Salise recalled the tragic day that would change her and her family's lives.

She recalled that prior to the landslide, Zone 1, Barangay Masara in Maco had been experiencing non-stop rain for the past few days. She also noticed a slight soil movement due to the incessant rain. One individual reportedly died after being buried alive when he returned to check his livestock.

The earlier landslides resulted in the nearby river’s water elevating.

During that time, she and some of her family members barely had sleep since they were on the lookout for a possible landslide.

"Wala mi kuryente ato nga time. Wala mi kabalo asa padulong ang mga lapok na mamisik once na mudahili na ang yuta (We didn't have electricity at that time. We didn't know where the mud would go once the soil starts to erode)," Salise shared.

On the evening of February 6, 2024, residents were about to settle into their homes, while some were having dinner. Some workers at a nearby mining company were also about to go home to their families when a landslide occurred.

"Nikalit lang gyud siya og landslide nga wa gyud siya pahimangno nga bisan sign nga ginagmay. Kalit gyud siya... Mabati pa gani nako ang mga dahunog sa bato sa yuta nga dili nimo masabtan nga kalit gyud siya kaayo nga murag gihagbaan og pila ka tonelada nga dump truck (A landslide suddenly occurred without any warning, not even a small sign. It happened so suddenly... I could even hear the rumbling of rocks and soil that you couldn't make sense of; it was so sudden like tons of rocks and land being dumped by a dump truck)," Salise emotionally narrated.

The residents were all struggling to survive at that moment.

"Tungod sa kangitngit, wala nami kasabot asa padulong. Naghinilakay na mi, syinagitay. Wala nami kasabot. Wala ko kabalo aha among mga anak nabutang (Because of the darkness, we couldn't figure out where to go. We were crying, shouting. We were completely lost. I didn't know where my children were)," she said.

Upon turning on her flashlight, she was devastated to see that the entire barangay hall and the houses nearby with some of their neighbors inside were all buried in an instant.

"Ang kurog, kakulba sa among mga kalawasan murag... grabe pati among kaunoran namo sulod pirti gyud kuruga (The trembling in our bodies due to fear was intense... even our muscles were shaking)," Salise said.

It was fortunate that her family survived, but it continues to pain her that she will no longer get to Masara, where she had started her family. What hurts her the most is that the people she used to mingle and talk to did not made it alive.

"Everytime mulili ko sa among dating gipuy-an maghilak gihapon ko. Mga bata nga makita nimo dati magdinaganay ug magdula, mga silingan nimo, wala na sila. Patay na sila. Diha mutulo na sab akong luha kay masakitan man ko og tan-aw (Every time I look at the place where we used to live, I still cry. The children you used to see running around and playing, your neighbors — they're gone. They're dead. Tears would still fall because it pains me to see it)," she emotionally said.