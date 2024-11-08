Reyes takes command of Nfem

COMMODORE Constancio Arturo M. Reyes Jr. officially assumed command of the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (Nfem) in a change of command ceremony on November 6, 2024, at the Naval Station Felix Apolinario covered court.

Reyes described the command as close to his heart and its staff as his family.

“I call upon the officers of Nfem, whom I left with gratitude for your support and dedication to duty, to continue upholding the standard we are known for,” he said.

Before this role, Reyes served as the commander of Naval Task Force 71 and deputy commander of Nfem. He also held the position of Deputy Commander for External Defense Operations at the Western Command, AFP. His leadership played a key role in enhancing the military agency’s strategic and operational readiness.

During the ceremony, Rear Admiral Alan M. Javier, Chief of the Naval Staff, represented Vice Admiral Toribio D. Adaci Jr., the Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy. Javier commended Reyes' prior role as Nfem's deputy commander, noting it had provided him with valuable knowledge of the organization's operations.

Javier also recognized Capt. Junjie Tabuada, Nfem's deputy commander, for his outstanding service as acting commander during the transition.

“To Capt. Tabuada, thank you for your exceptional service and for holding down the fort during this transition period. To Commodore, Reyes, welcome back to Nfem. We are eager to see the Command thrive under your vision and guidance. I am confident that, with the strength of our people and the vision of those who lead, Nfem stands ready for whatever lies ahead,” Javier said. DEF