Reyna ng Davao 2024 champions advocacy, inclusivity

PAGEANTS today go beyond traditional notions of beauty and intelligence; they serve as powerful platforms for advocacy and raising awareness. In this era, the pageant world has embraced inclusivity across diverse forms of beauty, ages, sizes, and genders.

Recently crowned as Reyna ng Davao 2024, Rianne Calsa from Barangay Panacan, a fourth-year Political Science student at Ateneo de Davao University, faced the challenge of balancing her studies with her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights throughout the competition.

Despite juggling OJT commitments with rehearsals and appearances, Rianne remained dedicated to her cause, emphasizing that advocacy transcends competition outcomes.

Her focus during the coronation was not just on winning, but on amplifying the voices of the LGBTQ+ community and fostering inclusivity.

With the crown, Rianne aims to continue her work by improving healthcare access for LGBTQ+ individuals and advocating for legislative change, starting with the SOGIE Equality Bill in Davao City. Her vision as Reyna ng Davao centers on creating safe spaces and promoting social inclusivity.